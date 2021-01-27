OurNifty.com

[UPDATED] Nasdaq Penny Stocks List 2021

Are you looking for penny stocks on Nasdaq to buy and hold?

Since the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a growing interest in the stock market trading. Most of the new generation traders are now trying their luck with penny stocks. The Nasdaq has hit fresh lifetime highs this year despite the crashes last year.

Many newbie traders are looking for a list of penny stocks to buy now. Since penny stocks are trading at a low price, people think they are cheap. There are many Penny stocks traded on the exchange.

Here’s a list of all the penny stocks traded on Nasdaq. Remember, low price does not necessarily mean they are undervalued.

NASDAQ Penny Stocks Below $5:

Nasdaq Penny stocks list, trading below $5. But some of these stocks may have gone way too high, I have not deleted those stocks. Look at the price as a motivation for investing in Penny stocks. (Price as of 27 January 2021).
SymbolStock NamePrice (in $)Sector
VCVCW10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp2.3144
ATNF180 Life Sciences Corp. Common Stock3.49Health Care
XXII22nd Century Group Inc. Common Stock2.61Consumer Non-Durables
NMTR9 Meters Biopharma Inc. Common Stock1.23Health Care
JFU9F Inc. American Depositary Shares1.47Finance
AHCA.H. Belo Corporation (TX) Common Stock1.95Consumer Services
ABEOAbeona Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock1.98Health Care
FAXAberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Common Stock4.4
AXASAbraxas Petroleum Corporation Common Stock2.72Energy
ACSTAcasti Pharma Inc. Class A Common Stock0.8348Health Care
ACRXAcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock1.91Health Care
ACERAcer Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (DE)3.72Health Care
ADMSAdamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock4.51Health Care
ADMPAdamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Common Stock1.27Health Care
AEYADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. Common Stock3.13Consumer Services
ADILAdial Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock2.25Health Care
ADTXADiTx Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock3.8Health Care
ADMAADMA Biologics Inc Common Stock2.42Health Care
ADXSAdvaxis Inc. Common Stock0.79Health Care
AEGAEGON N.V. Common Stock4.28Finance
AEHRAehr Test Systems Common Stock2.44Capital Goods
AMTXAemetis Inc. Common Stock4.03Basic Industries
AENZAenza S.A.A. American Depositary Shares2.34Basic Industries
ARBGWAequi Acquisition Corp.1.71
ARPOAerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock1.31Health Care
AEZSAeterna Zentaris Inc. Common Stock0.769Health Care
AEMDAethlon Medical Inc. Common Stock2.7Health Care
MITTAG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. Common Stock3.11
AGBARAGBA Acquisition Limited Right0.3808Finance
AGENAgenus Inc. Common Stock3.42Health Care
AGEAgeX Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock1.895Health Care
AGRXAgile Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock2.97Health Care
AGFSAgroFresh Solutions Inc. Common Stock2.01Basic Industries
AIKIAIkido Pharma Inc. Common Stock1.21Health Care
ALRNAileron Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock2.055Health Care
AIMAIM ImmunoTech Inc. Common Stock2.13Health Care
AIRIAir Industries Group Common Stock1.55Capital Goods
ANTEAirNet Technology Inc. American Depositary Shares2.47Technology
AKTXAkari Therapeutics plc ADR (0.01 USD)2.93Health Care
AKBAAkebia Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock3.15Health Care
AKERAkers Biosciences Inc. Common Stock2.69Health Care
AKUAkumin Inc. Common Shares2.94Health Care
ALSKAlaska Communications Systems Group Inc. Common Stock3.28Public Utilities
ALACRAlberton Acquisition Corporation Rights exp April 26 20210.8511Finance
AXUAlexco Resource Corp Common Shares (Canada)2.72Basic Industries
ALYAAlithya Group inc. Class A Subordinate Voting Shares2.41Technology
ALJJALJ Regional Holdings Inc. Common Stock1.35Miscellaneous
ALNAAllena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock1.63Health Care
AESEAllied Esports Entertainment Inc. Common Stock1.7Consumer Services
AAUAlmaden Minerals Ltd. Common Shares0.6302Basic Industries
ATHEAlterity Therapeutics Limited American Depositary Shares1.72Health Care
ABEVAmbev S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing 1 Common Share)2.94Consumer Non-Durables
AMCAMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Common Stock2.98Consumer Services
ARECAmerican Resources Corporation Class A Common Stock2.62Consumer Services
AMSAmerican Shared Hospital Services Common Stock2.5Health Care
USASAmericas Gold and Silver Corporation Common Shares no par value2.68Basic Industries
ASRVAmeriServ Financial Inc. Common Stock3.4701Finance
AMSTAmesite Inc. Common Stock4.43Technology
AMRXAmneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Class A Common Stock4.86Health Care
AMPEAmpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.1.55Health Care
AMPYAmplify Energy Corp. Common Stock2.02Energy
ANCNAnchiano Therapeutics Ltd. American Depositary Share2.56Health Care
ANDARAndina Acquisition Corp. III Right0.42Finance
ANIXAnixa Biosciences Inc. Common Stock4.43Health Care
ATRSAntares Pharma Inc. Common Stock4.29Health Care
AEHLAntelope Enterprise Holdings Limited Common Stock (0.024 par)2.76Capital Goods
ANHAnworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Common Stock2.63Consumer Services
AIVApartment Investment and Management Company Common Stock4.77Consumer Services
APENApollo Endosurgery Inc. Common Stock4Health Care
AGTCApplied Genetic Technologies Corporation Common Stock4.68Health Care
APTXAptinyx Inc. Common Stock4.02Health Care
APMAptorum Group Limited Class A Ordinary Shares3.45Health Care
APTOAptose Biosciences Inc. Common Shares4.42Health Care
AQMSAqua Metals Inc. Common Stock4.62Basic Industries
ABUSArbutus Biopharma Corporation Common Stock3.96Health Care
ARCARC Document Solutions Inc. Common Stock1.96Consumer Services
ABIOARCA biopharma Inc. Common Stock4.65Health Care
RKDAArcadia Biosciences Inc. Common Stock3.05Consumer Non-Durables
ASCArdmore Shipping Corporation Common Stock3.33Transportation
AAICArlington Asset Investment Corp Class A (new)3.88Consumer Services
ARMPArmata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock3.37Health Care
AFIArmstrong Flooring Inc. Common Stock4.09Consumer Non-Durables
ARTWArt's-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. Common Stock2.99Capital Goods
ARTLArtelo Biosciences Inc. Common Stock1.01Health Care
AHTAshford Hospitality Trust Inc Common Stock2.64Consumer Services
APWCAsia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Ltd. Ordinary Shares (Bermuda)4.115Basic Industries
ASLNASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares2.14Health Care
ASRTAssertio Holdings Inc. Common Stock0.7809Health Care
ASTCAstrotech Corporation (DE) Common Stock2.33Capital Goods
AACGATA Creativity Global American Depositary Shares1.4Consumer Services
ATHXAthersys Inc. Common Stock1.83Health Care
ATIFATIF Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares1.19Consumer Services
AAMEAtlantic American Corporation Common Stock2.45Finance
ATAtlantic Power Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada)3Energy
ATOSAtossa Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock1.67Health Care
LIFEaTyr Pharma Inc. Common Stock3.92Health Care
EARSAuris Medical Holding Ltd. Common Shares 0.01 SF (Bermuda)2.8Health Care
JGAurora Mobile Limited American Depositary Shares3.98Technology
AUTOAutoWeb Inc. Common Stock3.44Technology
AVCOAvalon GloboCare Corp. Common Stock1.18Consumer Services
AWXAvalon Holdings Corporation Common Stock3.02Public Utilities
AVGRAvinger Inc. Common Stock2.09Health Care
ASMAvino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada)1.21Basic Industries
AWREAware Inc. Common Stock4.29Technology
AZRXAzurRx BioPharma Inc. Common Stock1.24Health Care
BOSCB.O.S. Better Online Solutions Common Stock2.5234Technology
BTNBallantyne Strong Inc. Common Stock2.01Miscellaneous
BBARBanco BBVA Argentina S.A. ADS2.88Finance
BBVABanco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Common Stock4.92Finance
BBDBanco Bradesco Sa American Depositary Shares4.78Finance
SANBanco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR (Spain)3.23Finance
BNEDBarnes & Noble Education Inc Common Stock4.96Consumer Services
BRNBarnwell Industries Inc. Common Stock2.21Energy
BXRXBaudax Bio Inc. Common Stock1.57Health Care
BBGIBeasley Broadcast Group Inc. Class A Common Stock2.27Consumer Services
BLCMBellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock4.31Health Care
BLUBELLUS Health Inc. Common Shares3.93Health Care
BNTCBenitec Biopharma Inc. Common Stock3.98Health Care
BRYBerry Corporation (bry) Common Stock4.2Energy
BESTBEST Inc. American Depositary Shares each representing one Class A Ordinary Share2.43Transportation
BGCPBGC Partners Inc Class A Common Stock3.83Finance
BRPARBig Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. Right1.955Finance
BKYIBIO-key International Inc. Common Stock4.18Technology
BPTHBio-Path Holdings Inc. Common Stock4.33Health Care
BCDABioCardia Inc. Common Stock4.39Health Care
BDSIBioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Common Stock4.21Health Care
BHTGBioHiTech Global Inc. Common Stock1.75Consumer Services
BIOLBiolase Inc. Common Stock1.09Health Care
BLRXBioLineRx Ltd. American Depositary Shares2.53Health Care
BSGMBioSig Technologies Inc. Common Stock4.7Health Care
BGIBirks Group Inc. Common Stock1.29Consumer Services
BKTIBK Technologies Corporation Common Stock3.46Technology
BKCCBlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Common Stock2.91
BDRBlonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. Common Stock1.59Technology
BHATBlue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ordinary Shares1.27Consumer Non-Durables
BKEPBlueknight Energy Partners L.P. Common Units2.02Energy
DHFBNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock2.99
BIMIBOQI International Medical Inc. Common Stock1.97Capital Goods
BRQSBorqs Technologies Inc. Ordinary Shares1.19Technology
BORRBorr Drilling Limited Common Shares0.9152Energy
BOXLBoxlight Corporation Class A Common Stock2.2Consumer Services
BPTBP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Common Stock2.92Energy
BHRBraemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Common Stock4.7Consumer Services
BREZRBreeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. Right0.3225Finance
BRFSBRF S.A.3.78Consumer Non-Durables
BBIBrickell Biotech Inc. Common Stock1.21Health Care
BLINBridgeline Digital Inc. Common Stock3.28Technology
BRLIRBrilliant Acquisition Corporation Rights0.41Finance
BYFCBroadway Financial Corporation Common Stock2.15Finance
BKDBrookdale Senior Living Inc. Common Stock4.58Health Care
BSQRBSQUARE Corporation Common Stock1.78Miscellaneous
BBWBuild-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Common Stock4.43Consumer Services
CLBSCaladrius Biosciences Inc. Common Stock2.5Health Care
CALACalithera Biosciences Inc. Common Stock2.93Health Care
CLMTCalumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. Common Units3.67Energy
CEICamber Energy Inc. Common Stock1.23Energy
CANFCan-Fite Biopharma Ltd Sponsored ADR (Israel)1.98Health Care
CANCanaan Inc. American Depositary Shares4.8Technology
CGIXCancer Genetics Inc. Common Stock4.3Health Care
CASICASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock3.25Health Care
CSLTCastlight Health Inc. Class B Common Stock1.68Technology
CTRMCastor Maritime Inc. Common Shares0.425Transportation
CATBCatabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock2.74Health Care
CPRXCatalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock3.67Health Care
YCBDcbdMD Inc. Common Stock3.8Consumer Non-Durables
CELCellcom Israel Ltd. Ordinary Shares4.44Public Utilities
APOPCellect Biotechnology Ltd. American Depositary Shares3.16Health Care
CLRBCellectar Biosciences Inc. Common Stock1.94Health Care
CLSNCelsion Corporation Common Stock1.74Health Care
CETXCemtrex Inc. Common Stock1.64Capital Goods
CETXPCemtrex Inc. Series 1 Preferred Stock2.1Capital Goods
CDEVCentennial Resource Development Inc. Class A Common Stock2.26Energy
CERCCerecor Inc. Common Stock3.09Health Care
CHRACharah Solutions Inc. Common Stock4.26Basic Industries
CTHRCharles & Colvard Ltd Common Stock1.395Consumer Durables
CHEKCheck-Cap Ltd. Ordinary Share1.63Health Care
CKPTCheckpoint Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock3.73Health Care
CHMAChiasma Inc. Common Stock4.16Health Care
CHSChico's FAS Inc. Common Stock2.16Consumer Services
CCRCChina Customer Relations Centers Inc. Ordinary Shares4.1Miscellaneous
HGSHChina HGS Real Estate Inc. Common Stock2.22Finance
CIHChina Index Holdings Limited American Depository Shares2.11Technology
CJJDChina Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. Common Stock1.19Health Care
CLEUChina Liberal Education Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares3.81Consumer Services
CHNRChina Natural Resources Inc. Common Stock1.82Basic Industries
CPHIChina Pharma Holdings Inc. Common Stock0.7368Health Care
SXTCChina SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ordinary Shares0.7Health Care
CXDCChina XD Plastics Company Limited Common Stock1.1Capital Goods
PLINChina Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. Ordinary Shares1.09Consumer Non-Durables
CDXCChromaDex Corporation Common Stock4.8Consumer Durables
CDTXCidara Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock2.38Health Care
CIDMCinedigm Corp. Class A Common Stock1.31Consumer Services
CTXRCitius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock1.25Health Care
CCOClear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Common Stock1.7Consumer Services
CLROClearOne Inc. (DE) Common Stock2.48Public Utilities
CLSDClearside Biomedical Inc. Common Stock3.66Health Care
CLIRClearSign Technologies Corporation Common Stock3.94Capital Goods
CBLICleveland BioLabs Inc. Common Stock4.06Health Care
CLOVWClover Health Investments Corp. 3.45
CLPSCLPS Incorporation Common Stock3.49Technology
CNSPCNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock2.02Health Care
COCPCocrystal Pharma Inc. Common Stock2.21Health Care
CCNCCode Chain New Continent Limited Common Stock1.91Consumer Durables
CWBRCohBar Inc. Common Stock1.65Health Care
CLNYColony Capital Inc.4.75Consumer Services
CSCWColor Star Technology Co. Ltd. Ordinary Shares0.88Basic Industries
JCSCommunications Systems Inc. Common Stock4.77Public Utilities
CIGComp En De Mn Cemig ADS American Depositary Shares2.61Public Utilities
SCORcomScore Inc. Common Stock3.29Miscellaneous
COMSComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock2.1
CHCIComstock Holding Companies Inc. Class A Common Stock3.53Finance
LODEComstock Mining Inc. Common Stock1.19Basic Industries
CRKComstock Resources Inc. Common Stock4.73Energy
CDORCondor Hospitality Trust Inc. Common Stock4.62Consumer Services
CFMSConformis Inc. Common Stock1.39Health Care
CNFRConifer Holdings Inc. Common Stock2.9Finance
CPSSConsumer Portfolio Services Inc. Common Stock4.62Finance
MCFContango Oil & Gas Company Common Stock (TX)2.85Energy
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Common Stock2.36Health Care
CAAPCorporacion America Airports SA Common Shares3.79Transportation
KORCorvus Gold Inc. Common Shares2.27Basic Industries
CRVSCorvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock3.89Health Care
CPAHCounterPath Corporation Common Stock3.38Technology
CVUCPI Aerostructures Inc. Common Stock4.02Capital Goods
CREXCreative Realities Inc. Common Stock1.76Technology
CIKCredit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. Common Stock3.16
DHYCredit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Common Stock2.3
CPGCrescent Point Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada)3.16Energy
CRHMCRH Medical Corporation Common Shares of Beneficial Interest2.26Health Care
CCLPCSI Compressco LP Common Units1.17Energy
CTICCTI BioPharma Corp. (DE) Common Stock3.27Health Care
CPIXCumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock3.22Health Care
CVVCVD Equipment Corporation Common Stock4.93Technology
CYANCyanotech Corporation Common Stock3.4025Consumer Durables
CYCNCyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock3.33Health Care
CTEKCynergisTek Inc. Common Stock2.08Miscellaneous
CYRNCYREN Ltd. Ordinary Shares1.29Technology
DAREDare Bioscience Inc. Common Stock2.91Health Care
DTSSDatasea Inc. Common Stock3.44Technology
DTEADAVIDsTEA Inc. Common Stock2.85Consumer Non-Durables
DWSNDawson Geophysical Company Common Stock2.61Energy
DNNDenison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada)0.7227Basic Industries
DSWLDeswell Industries Inc. Common Shares3.2734Consumer Non-Durables
DHXDHI Group Inc. Common Stock2.4Miscellaneous
DSXDiana Shipping inc. common stock2.42Transportation
DFFNDiffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock1.16Health Care
DGLYDigital Ally Inc. Common Stock2.59Technology
DRTTDIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. Common Shares2.27Technology
DHCDiversified Healthcare Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest4.425Consumer Services
DXYNDixie Group Inc. (The) Common Stock3.43Consumer Durables
DSSDocument Security Systems Inc. Common Stock4.03Consumer Durables
DOGZDogness (International) Corporation Class A Common Stock2.08Consumer Durables
DLPNDolphin Entertainment Inc. Common Stock3.98Consumer Services
DVDDover Motorsports Inc. Common Stock2.42Consumer Services
DPWDPW Holdings Inc. Common Stock5Capital Goods
LYLDragon Victory International Limited Ordinary Shares2.59Finance
DSDrive Shack Inc.2.45Consumer Services
DXFDunxin Financial Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares1.42Finance
DRRXDURECT Corporation Common Stock2.22Health Care
DLNGDynagas LNG Partners LP Common Units2.67Consumer Services
DYNTDynatronics Corporation Common Stock1.31Health Care
ESSCREast Stone Acquisition Corporation Right0.48Technology
EASTEastside Distilling Inc. Common Stock1.5Consumer Non-Durables
MOHOECMOHO Limited American Depositary Shares2.34Consumer Services
ADOCREdoc Acquisition Corp. Right0.49Finance
ELSEElectro-Sensors Inc. Common Stock4.85Capital Goods
ECORelectroCore Inc. Common Stock2.57Health Care
ELVTElevate Credit Inc. Common Stock4.25Finance
ELOXEloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock3.93Health Care
EMANeMagin Corporation Common Stock2.74Technology
EMKREMCORE Corporation Common Stock4.58Technology
EEXEmerald Holding Inc. Common Stock4.47Miscellaneous
MSNEmerson Radio Corporation Common Stock1.19Consumer Non-Durables
EMXEMX Royalty Corporation Common Shares (Canada)3.61Basic Industries
EXKEndeavour Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada)4.62Basic Industries
NDRAENDRA Life Sciences Inc. Common Stock2.16Health Care
WATTEnergous Corporation Common Stock3.17Technology
EFOIEnergy Focus Inc. Common Stock4.94Consumer Durables
UUUUEnergy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada)3.85Basic Industries
ERFEnerplus Corporation Common Stock3.47Energy
ENLCEnLink Midstream LLC Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests3.86Public Utilities
ENOBEnochian Biosciences Inc. Common Stock3.17Health Care
ENSVEnservco Corporation Common Stock1.99Energy
ETTXEntasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Common Stock3.1Health Care
ENTXEntera Bio Ltd. Ordinary Shares1.76Health Care
ETMEntercom Communications Corp. Common Stock4.13Consumer Services
EVCEntravision Communications Corporation Common Stock3.13Consumer Services
ENVBEnveric Biosciences Inc. Common Stock3.99Technology
ENZEnzo Biochem Inc. Common Stock ($0.01 Par Value)2.99Health Care
EPSNEpsilon Energy Ltd. Common Share3.78Energy
EQSEquus Total Return Inc. Common Stock1.71
ESGCEros STX Global Corporation A Ordinary Shares2.08Consumer Services
CLWTEuro Tech Holdings Company Limited Common Stock4.2Consumer Durables
EVKEver-Glory International Group Inc. Common Stock3.71Consumer Non-Durables
EVFMEvofem Biosciences Inc. Common Stock2.81Health Care
EVOKEvoke Pharma Inc. Common Stock2.89Health Care
EPMEvolution Petroleum Corporation Inc. Common Stock3.05Energy
EVOLEvolving Systems Inc. Common Stock2.24Technology
XANExantas Capital Corp.4.28Consumer Services
EXNExcellon Resources Inc. Common Shares2.73Basic Industries
XELAExela Technologies Inc. Common Stock1Miscellaneous
EXFOEXFO Inc3.66Capital Goods
XCURExicure Inc. Common Stock2.31Health Care
EXPRExpress Inc. Common Stock1.17Consumer Services
EXTNExterran Corporation Common Stock4.8Technology
EZPWEZCORP Inc. Class A Non Voting Common Stock4.67Consumer Services
FLMNFalcon Minerals Corporation Class A Common Stock3.43Energy
FAMIFarmmi Inc. Ordinary Shares1.32Consumer Non-Durables
GSMFerroglobe PLC Ordinary Shares2.2Basic Industries
FGFFG Financial Group Inc. Common Stock3.67Finance
FINVFinVolution Group American Depositary Shares3.63Finance
FCRDFirst Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. Common Stock3.65
FGBFirst Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund3.38
FSIFlexible Solutions International Inc. Common Stock (CDA)3.64Basic Industries
FPAYFlexShopper Inc. Common Stock3.18Technology
FTKFlotek Industries Inc. Common Stock1.79Basic Industries
FLNTFluent Inc. Common Stock4.43Consumer Services
FBIOFortress Biotech Inc. Common Stock3.45Health Care
FORDForward Industries Inc. Common Stock2.65Consumer Non-Durables
FIFrank's International N.V. Common Stock2.8Energy
FSPFranklin Street Properties Corp. Common Stock4.49Consumer Services
RAILFreightCar America Inc. Common Stock3.36Capital Goods
HUGEFSD Pharma Inc. Class B Subordinate Voting Shares2.25Health Care
FURYFury Gold Mines Limited Common Shares1.38Basic Industries
GALTGalectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock2.18Health Care
GAUGaliano Gold Inc.1.22Basic Industries
GLMDGalmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ordinary Shares3.67Health Care
GGNGAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust3.55
GCIGannett Co. Inc. Common Stock4.02Consumer Services
GLOGGasLog Ltd. Common Shares4.55Consumer Services
GLOPGasLog Partners LP Common Units representing limited partnership interests3.45Consumer Services
JOBGEE Group Inc. Common Stock1.29Technology
GEN Genesis Healthcare Inc. Common Stock0.6945Health Care
GNUSGenius Brands International Inc. Common Stock1.46Consumer Services
GNCAGenocea Biosciences Inc. Common Stock3.24Health Care
GNPXGenprex Inc. Common Stock3.75Health Care
GNWGenworth Financial Inc Common Stock3.07Finance
GGBGerdau S.A. Common Stock4.64Capital Goods
GERNGeron Corporation Common Stock1.67Health Care
GIGMGigaMedia Limited Ordinary Shares3.3Technology
COGlobal Cord Blood Corporation Common Stock3.92Health Care
SELFGlobal Self Storage Inc. Common Stock3.96Consumer Services
GSATGlobalstar Inc. Common Stock1.24Consumer Services
GSMGGlory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary Share3.885Technology
GLYCGlycoMimetics Inc. Common Stock3.84Health Care
GMLPGolar LNG Partners LP Common Units Representing Limited Partnership3.425Consumer Services
GOROGold Resource Corporation Common Stock2.73Basic Industries
GSVGold Standard Ventures Corporation Common Stock (Canada)0.662Basic Industries
AUMNGolden Minerals Company Common Stock0.7051Basic Industries
GSSGolden Star Resources Ltd Common Stock3.87Basic Industries
GLDGGoldMining Inc. Common Shares1.93Basic Industries
GTIMGood Times Restaurants Inc. Common Stock2.96Consumer Services
GTEGran Tierra Energy Inc. Common Stock0.51Energy
GECCGreat Elm Capital Corp. Common Stock3.23
GEGGreat Elm Group Inc. Common Stock2.78Technology
GPLGreat Panther Mining Limited Ordinary Shares (Canada)0.81Basic Industries
GRNQGreenpro Capital Corp. Common Stock1.93Technology
GSKYGreenSky Inc. Class A Common Stock4.84Miscellaneous
GRNVRGreenVision Acquisition Corp Rights0.52Health Care
GSUMGridsum Holding Inc. American Depositary Shares1.7511Technology
GVPGSE Systems Inc. Common Stock1.81Technology
GTTGTT Communications Inc. Common Stock3.78Public Utilities
GHSIGuardion Health Sciences Inc. Common Stock0.8091Health Care
GIFIGulf Island Fabrication Inc. Common Stock3.75Capital Goods
GUREGulf Resources Inc. (NV) Common Stock4.45Basic Industries
HOFVHall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Common Stock1.99Consumer Services
HNRGHallador Energy Company Common Stock1.5Energy
HALLHallmark Financial Services Inc. Common Stock3.54Finance
HAPPHappiness Biotech Group Limited Ordinary Shares2Consumer Durables
HCDIHarbor Custom Development Inc. Common Stock3.2Capital Goods
HMYHarmony Gold Mining Company Limited4.46Basic Industries
HBIOHarvard Bioscience Inc. Common Stock4.2Capital Goods
HCHCHC2 Holdings Inc. Common Stock3.49Capital Goods
HAACWHealth Assurance Acquisition Corp.2.8999
HCARWHealthcare Services Acquisition Corporation1.34
HLXHelix Energy Solutions Group Inc. Common Stock4.4Energy
HEPAHepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock2.31Health Care
HGBLHeritage Global Inc. Common Stock2.905Miscellaneous
HIHOHighway Holdings Limited Common Stock4.225Capital Goods
HILHill International Inc. Common Stock2.31Consumer Services
HSTOHistogen Inc. Common Stock1.12Health Care
HOTHHoth Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock2.24Health Care
HUSAHouston American Energy Corporation Common Stock1.95Energy
HWCCHouston Wire & Cable Company Common Stock3.73Consumer Non-Durables
HUSNHudson Capital Inc. Ordinary Shares3.79Consumer Services
HDSNHudson Technologies Inc. Common Stock1.2Consumer Durables
HBPHuttig Building Products Inc. Common Stock3.46Consumer Services
IAGIamgold Corporation Ordinary Shares3.44Basic Industries
IBIOiBio Inc. Common Stock1.46Health Care
ICONIconix Brand Group Inc. Common Stock1.43Consumer Non-Durables
IDEXIdeanomics Inc. Common Stock3.18Capital Goods
IFMKiFresh Inc. Common Stock1.1Consumer Services
IMACIMAC Holdings Inc. Common Stock1.74Health Care
ISNSImage Sensing Systems Inc. Common Stock4.59Capital Goods
IMMPImmutep Limited American Depositary Shares3.32Health Care
IMHImpac Mortgage Holdings Inc. Common Stock 2.83Consumer Services
IMVIMV Inc. Common Shares3.6Health Care
ICDIndependence Contract Drilling Inc. Common Stock3.78Energy
IGCIndia Globalization Capital Inc. Common Stock1.52Technology
INFIInfinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock3.82Health Care
IIIInformation Services Group Inc. Information Services Group Inc. Common Stock3.54Consumer Services
INMInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Shares4.155Health Care
IPHAInnate Pharma S.A. ADS4.7Health Care
IHTInnSuites Hospitality Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest2.34Consumer Services
INPXInpixon Common Stock1.4Technology
NSPRInspireMD Inc. Common Stock0.7213Health Care
NTECIntec Pharma Ltd. Ordinary Shares4.56Health Care
ITRGIntegra Resources Corp. Common Shares3.65Basic Industries
IMTEIntegrated Media Technology Limited Ordinary Shares4.07Consumer Non-Durables
THMInternational Tower Hill Mines Ltd. Ordinary Shares (Canada)1.34Basic Industries
IDXGInterpace Biosciences Inc. Common Stock4.19Health Care
INUVInuvo Inc.1.71Consumer Services
IVRINVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Common Stock3.56Consumer Services
VVRInvesco Senior Income Trust Common Stock (DE)4.17
ICMBInvestcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. Common Stock5
NVIVInVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp Common Stock1.26Health Care
INVOINVO BioScience Inc. Common Stock3.125Health Care
IOIon Geophysical Corporation Common Stock2.85Energy
IRSIRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Common Stock4.76Consumer Services
ISRIsoRay Inc. Common Stock (DE)2.41Health Care
ITPIT Tech Packaging Inc. Common Stock0.8529Consumer Durables
ITRMIterum Therapeutics plc Ordinary Share1.95Health Care
IZEAIZEA Worldwide Inc. Common Stock4.19Consumer Services
JILLJ. Jill Inc. Common Stock3.83Consumer Non-Durables
JAGXJaguar Health Inc. Common Stock3.11Health Care
JTJianpu Technology Inc. American depositary shares3.01Technology
JFINJiayin Group Inc. American Depositary Shares3.65Finance
JMPJMP Group LLC Common Shares4.095Finance
KDMNKadmon Holdings Inc. Common Stock4.845Health Care
KXINKaixin Auto Holdings Ordinary Share4.54Consumer Durables
KBSFKBS Fashion Group Limited Common Stock3.35Consumer Non-Durables
KIQKelso Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares0.71Capital Goods
KINKindred Biosciences Inc. Common Stock4.45Health Care
KFSKingsway Financial Services Inc. Common Stock (DE)4.86Finance
KTRAKintara Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock1.8209Health Care
KOPNKopin Corporation Common Stock3.85Technology
KOSKosmos Energy Ltd. Common Shares (DE)2.55Energy
KOSSKoss Corporation Common Stock3.54Consumer Non-Durables
SCXL.S. Starrett Company (The) Common Stock4.62Capital Goods
LSEAWLandsea Homes Corporation0.28
LTRXLantronix Inc. Common Stock4.77Technology
LPTXLeap Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock2.42Health Care
LEELee Enterprises Incorporated Common Stock1.41Consumer Services
LEXXWLexaria Bioscience Corp.2.25
LEXXLexaria Bioscience Corp.4.33
LTRPALiberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. Series A Common Stock4.41Technology
LPTHLightPath Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock4.16Technology
LLNWLimelight Networks Inc. Common Stock4.47Miscellaneous
LCTXLineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock2.76Health Care
LGHLLion Group Holding Ltd. American Depositary Share2.99Finance
LPCNLipocine Inc. Common Stock2.28Health Care
YVRLiquid Media Group Ltd. Common Shares1.84Technology
LQDALiquidia Corporation Common Stock2.99Health Care
LIVXLiveXLive Media Inc. Common Stock4.2Consumer Services
LIXTLixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. Common Stock3.49Health Care
LIZILIZHI INC. American Depositary Shares3.83Technology
LYGLloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares1.9Finance
LMFALM Funding America Inc. Common Stock1.69Finance
LOACRLongevity Acquisition Corporation Right1.13Finance
LXULSB Industries Inc. Common Stock3.71Basic Industries
LUBLuby's Inc. Common Stock2.85Consumer Services
LFTLument Finance Trust Inc. Common Stock3.29Consumer Services
LKCOLuokung Technology Corp Ordinary Shares0.641Technology
MAGSMagal Security Systems Ltd. Ordinary Shares4.38Capital Goods
MHLDMaiden Holdings Ltd.2.51Finance
TUSKMammoth Energy Services Inc. Common Stock4.57Energy
MNKDMannKind Corporation Common Stock3.41Health Care
MCHXMarchex Inc. Class B Common Stock2.78Miscellaneous
MRINMarin Software Incorporated Common Stock2.27Technology
MARPSMarine Petroleum Trust Units of Beneficial Interest3.94Energy
MRKRMarker Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock2.03Health Care
MBIIMarrone Bio Innovations Inc. Common Stock1.6Basic Industries
MMLPMartin Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership1.88Energy
MTNBMatinas Biopharma Holdings Inc. Common Stock1.59Health Care
MUXMcEwen Mining Inc. Common Stock0.9418Basic Industries
MDCAMDC Partners Inc. CL A Subordinate Voting Shares2.63Technology
MDJHMDJM LTD Ordinary Share4.33Finance
MTLMechel PAO American Depositary Shares (Each rep. 1 common shares)1.95Basic Industries
MDRRMedalist Diversified REIT Inc. Common Stock2.44Consumer Services
MDIAMediaco Holding Inc. Class A Common Stock 3Consumer Services
MDNAMedicenna Therapeutics Corp. Common Shares4.38Health Care
MDGSMedigus Ltd. American Depositary Shares2.74Health Care
MEIPMEI Pharma Inc. Common Stock2.88Health Care
MTSLMER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. Common Shares3.16Public Utilities
MFHMercurity Fintech Holding Inc. ADS3.2Technology
MREOMereo BioPharma Group plc American Depositary Shares3.18Health Care
MTRMesa Royalty Trust Common Stock4.505Energy
METXMeten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. Ordinary Shares2.08Consumer Services
MFAMFA Financial Inc.3.87Consumer Services
MGFMFS Government Markets Income Trust Common Stock4.51
CIFMFS Intermediate High Income Fund Common Stock2.52
MINMFS Intermediate Income Trust Common Stock3.77
CMUMFS Municipal Income Trust Common Stock4.475
MICTMICT Inc. Common Stock2.35Capital Goods
MTPMidatech Pharma PLC American Depositary Shs2.41Health Care
MLSSMilestone Scientific Inc. Common Stock2.74Health Care
MLNDMillendo Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock1.88Health Care
MNDOMIND C.T.I. Ltd. Ordinary Shares2.6901Technology
MINDMIND Technology Inc. Common Stock (DE)2.12Capital Goods
NERVMinerva Neurosciences Inc Common Stock3.19Health Care
MUFGMitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Common Stock4.73Finance
MFGMizuho Financial Group Inc. Sponosred ADR (Japan)2.71Finance
MTCMMTec Inc. Common Shares1.9
MOGOMogo Inc. Common Shares4.48Finance
MKDMolecular Data Inc. American Depositary Shares0.8881Miscellaneous
MBRXMoleculin Biotech Inc. Common Stock1.07Health Care
MKGIMonaker Group Inc. Common Stock2.27Consumer Services
MOSYMoSys Inc. Common Stock2.86Technology
MOTSMotus GI Holdings Inc. Common Stock1.61Health Care
MCACRMountain Crest Acquisition Corp. Right1.1Consumer Services
MOXCMoxian Inc. Common Stock1.76Technology
GRILMuscle Maker Inc Common Stock2.1Consumer Services
MBIOMustang Bio Inc. Common Stock4.8Health Care
MVOMV Oil Trust Units of Beneficial Interests3.68Energy
MYSZMy Size Inc. Common Stock1.55Technology
NBRVNabriva Therapeutics plc Ordinary Shares Ireland2.97Health Care
NAKDNaked Brand Group Limited Ordinary Shares0.4541Consumer Non-Durables
NAOVNanoVibronix Inc. Common Stock1.36Health Care
NNVCNanoViricides Inc. Common Stock3.83Health Care
NHNantHealth Inc. Common Stock3.72Technology
NCMINational CineMedia Inc. Common Stock3.59Consumer Services
NHLDNational Holdings Corporation Common Stock3.28Finance
NWGNatWest Group plc American Depositary Shares4.28Finance
NAVBNavidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock2.25Health Care
NNANavios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Common stock3.6Transportation
NMNavios Maritime Holdings Inc. Common Stock3.45Transportation
NMRDNemaura Medical Inc. Common Stock4.91Health Care
NEOSNeos Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock0.8241Health Care
NVCNNeovasc Inc. Common Shares1.21Health Care
NEPTNeptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Ordinary Shares2.03Health Care
NTWKNetSol Technologies Inc. Common Stock4.22Technology
NTIPNetwork-1 Technologies Inc. Common Stock3.77Miscellaneous
NMLNeuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Common Stock3.75
NURONeuroMetrix Inc. Common Stock4.05Health Care
GBRNew Concept Energy Inc Common Stock2.37Energy
NGDNew Gold Inc.1.96Basic Industries
NYMTNew York Mortgage Trust Inc. Common Stock3.91Consumer Services
NBEVNewAge Inc. Common Stock2.85Consumer Non-Durables
NEWANewater Technology Inc. Ordinary Shares3.619Basic Industries
NBACRNewborn Acquisition Corp. Right1.65Finance
NRNewpark Resources Inc. Common Stock2.65Energy
NXENexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares2.84Basic Industries
NEXTNextDecade Corporation Common Stock2.67Public Utilities
NEXNexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. Common Stock3.44Energy
NINENine Energy Service Inc. Common Stock2.77Energy
NLNL Industries Inc. Common Stock4.64Basic Industries
NOKNokia Corporation Sponsored American Depositary Shares4.22Technology
NATNordic American Tankers Limited Common Stock2.88Consumer Services
NRTNorth European Oil Royality Trust Common Stock3.91Energy
NAKNorthern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Common Stock0.5163Basic Industries
NVFYNova Lifestyle Inc. Common Stock2.97Consumer Durables
NBYNovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock1.04Health Care
NOVNNovan Inc. Common Stock1.36Health Care
NTNNTN Buzztime Inc. Common Stock2.69Health Care
NESNuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. Common Stock2.75Energy
NXTDNxt-ID Inc. Common Stock1.12Consumer Services
OBLGOblong Inc. Common Stock4.6Technology
OBSVObsEva SA Ordinary Shares4.14Health Care
OPTTOcean Power Technologies Inc. Common Stock4.18Public Utilities
OCGNOcugen Inc. Common Stock2.25Health Care
OCXOncoCyte Corporation Common Stock4.69Health Care
ONCYOncolytics Biotech Inc. Common Shares2.72Health Care
ONTXOnconova Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock0.7431Health Care
OSSOne Stop Systems Inc. Common Stock4.05Technology
ONEOneSmart International Education Group Limited ADS3.99Consumer Services
OPGNOpGen Inc. Common Stock2.29Health Care
OPKOPKO Health Inc. Common Stock4.38Health Care
OCCOptical Cable Corporation Common Stock3.21Basic Industries
OPHCOptimumBank Holdings Inc. Common Stock3.56Finance
OPTNOptiNose Inc. Common Stock4.09Health Care
OGENOragenics Inc. Common Stock1.02Health Care
ORMPOramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock4.58Health Care
OEGOrbital Energy Group Inc. Common Stock4.13Technology
OGIOrganigram Holdings Inc. Common Shares1.74Health Care
ORLAOrla Mining Ltd. Common Shares4.6Basic Industries
OSMTOsmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Ordinary Shares4.26Health Care
OSNOssen Innovation Co. Ltd. American Depositary Shares4.71Basic Industries
OTICOtonomy Inc. Common Stock4.7Health Care
OTLKOutlook Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock1.31Health Care
OSGOverseas Shipholding Group Inc. Class A Common Stock2.14Transportation
OVIDOvid Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock2.58Health Care
OXBROxbridge Re Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares2.27Finance
OXSQOxford Square Capital Corp. Common Stock3.55
PRFXPainReform Ltd. Ordinary Shares4.47Health Care
PTNPalatin Technologies Inc. Common Stock1.15Health Care
PBLAPanbela Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock4.06Health Care
PANLPangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Common Shares2.75Transportation
PZGParamount Gold Nevada Corp. Common Stock1.16Basic Industries
PTNRPartner Communications Company Ltd. American Depositary Shares4.66Public Utilities
PAVMPAVmed Inc. Common Stock2.16Health Care
PDSBPDS Biotechnology Corporation Common Stock2.76Health Care
BTUPeabody Energy Corporation Common Stock 3.45Energy
PEDPedevco Corp. Common Stock1.43Energy
PEIPennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Common Stock1.82Consumer Services
PFMTPerformant Financial Corporation Common Stock1.26Consumer Services
PBTPermian Basin Royalty Trust Common Stock3.41Energy
PVLPermianville Royalty Trust Trust Units 1.12Energy
PRTPermRock Royalty Trust Trust Units3.1Energy
PTPIPetros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock4.06Health Care
PHASPhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock4.19Health Care
PHIOPhio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Common Stock2.81Health Care
PHUNPhunware Inc. Common Stock1.29Technology
PHXPHX Minerals Inc. Common Stock3.05Energy
PIRSPieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock2.72Health Care
PMEPingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.1.7
PTPintec Technology Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares1.1Technology
PXLWPixelworks Inc. Common Stock3.27Technology
PLAGPlanet Green Holdings Corp. Common Stock2.73Consumer Non-Durables
PLGPlatinum Group Metals Ltd. Ordinary Shares (Canada)4.21Basic Industries
PSTVPLUS THERAPEUTICS Inc. Common Stock 2.31Health Care
PTEPolarityTE Inc. Common Stock1.08Health Care
PLMPolymet Mining Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada)3.84Basic Industries
PHICWPopulation Health Investment Co. Inc.1.85
PTMNPortman Ridge Finance Corporation Common Stock1.96
PBPBPotbelly Corporation Common Stock4.9Consumer Services
PBTSPowerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Ordinary Shares2.8158Technology
PRPOPrecipio Inc. Common Stock2.45Capital Goods
POAIPredictive Oncology Inc. Common Stock1.37Health Care
SQFTPresidio Property Trust Inc. Class A Common Stock4Consumer Services
PBIOPressure BioSciences Inc.2.3
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc. Common Stock2.46Technology
PFIEProfire Energy Inc. Common Stock1.07Energy
PLXProtalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (DE) Common Stock4.605Health Care
PHCFPuhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Ordinary Shares3.25Finance
PULMPulmatrix Inc. Common Stock1.58Health Care
PPBTPurple Biotech Ltd. American Depositary Shares4.65Health Care
PIMPutnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Common Stock4.18
PPTPutnam Premier Income Trust Common Stock4.68
PXSPyxis Tankers Inc. Common Stock1.1Transportation
QKQ&K International Group Limited American Depositary Shares2.63Finance
QEPQEP Resources Inc. Common Stock3.01Energy
QUADQuad Graphics Inc Class A Common Stock4.12Miscellaneous
QLGNQualigen Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock3.46Health Care
QRHCQuest Resource Holding Corporation Common Stock2.83Technology
QUIKQuickLogic Corporation Common Stock4.62Technology
QTTQutoutiao Inc. American Depositary Shares4.34Technology
RRDR.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Common Stock2.5Miscellaneous
METCRamaco Resources Inc. Common Stock3.13Energy
RNGRRanger Energy Services Inc. Class A Common Stock4.81Energy
RAVERave Restaurant Group Inc. Common Stock1.11Consumer Non-Durables
RCMTRCM Technologies Inc. Common Stock2.52Technology
RNWKRealNetworks Inc. Common Stock1.75Technology
RCONRecon Technology Ltd. Ordinary Shares1.95Energy
REPHRecro Pharma Inc. Common Stock3.7Health Care
RLHRed Lions Hotels Corporation Common Stock3.46Consumer Services
REEDReeds Inc. Common Stock0.8064Consumer Non-Durables
RHERegional Health Properties Inc. Common Stock3.74Consumer Services
RGLSRegulus Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock1.23Health Care
MARKRemark Holdings Inc. Common Stock2.41Consumer Services
RCGRENN Fund Inc Common Stock2.0679
FRBKRepublic First Bancorp Inc. Common Stock2.88Finance
REFRResearch Frontiers Incorporated Common Stock4.46Miscellaneous
RSSSResearch Solutions Inc Common Stock2.55Miscellaneous
RETOReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. Common Shares0.9499Capital Goods
RWLKReWalk Robotics Ltd. Ordinary Shares2.64Health Care
RIBTRiceBran Technologies Common Stock0.8203Consumer Non-Durables
RIGLRigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock3.745Health Care
REIRing Energy Inc. Common Stock1.06Energy
RMTIRockwell Medical Inc. (DE) Common Stock1.37Health Care
RMCFRocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. Common Stock4.64Consumer Non-Durables
ROCCWRoth CH Acquisition II Co.1.82
RESRPC Inc. Common Stock3.67Energy
RUHNRuhnn Holding Limited American Depositary Shares3.31Consumer Services
SANWS&W Seed Company Common Stock (NV)3.55Consumer Non-Durables
SACHSachem Capital Corp. Common Shares4.12Consumer Services
SBSafe Bulkers Inc Common Stock ($0.001 par value)1.83Transportation
SFETSafe-T Group Ltd. American Depositary Share1.63Technology
SLRXSalarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock1.26Health Care
SALMSalem Media Group Inc. Class A Common Stock1.75Consumer Services
SMMSalient Midstream Common Shares of Beneficial Interest4.93
SJTSan Juan Basin Royalty Trust Common Stock3.83Energy
SNMPSanchez Midstream Partners LP Common Stock0.801Energy
SDSandRidge Energy Inc. Common Stock4.5Energy
SVRASavara Inc. Common Stock1.77Health Care
WORXSCWorx Corp. Common Stock1.96Consumer Services
SEACSeaChange International Inc. Common Stock1.285Technology
SMHISEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Common Stock 3.02Transportation
SHIPSeanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Common Stock1.01Transportation
EYESSecond Sight Medical Products Inc. Common Stock1.885Health Care
SECOSecoo Holding Limited ADR2.84Consumer Services
SEELSeelos Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock2.17Health Care
SELBSelecta Biosciences Inc. Common Stock3.36Health Care
LEDSSemiLEDS Corporation Common Stock3.44Technology
SNCASeneca Biopharma Inc. Common Stock1.38Health Care
SNESSenesTech Inc. Common Stock2.18Basic Industries
AIHSSenmiao Technology Limited Common Stock1.59Finance
SENSSenseonics Holdings Inc. Common Stock2.42Capital Goods
SRTSSensus Healthcare Inc. Common Stock3.77Health Care
SREVServiceSource International Inc. Common Stock1.5Miscellaneous
SESNSesen Bio Inc. Common Stock1.66Health Care
SGOCSGOCO Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (Cayman Islands)1.66Technology
PIXYShiftPixy Inc. Common Stock2.96Technology
TYHTShineco Inc. Common Stock3.72Consumer Non-Durables
SIEBSiebert Financial Corp. Common Stock3.61Finance
SIENSientra Inc. Common Stock4.62Health Care
SMTSSierra Metals Inc. Common Stock3.67Basic Industries
SIFYSify Technologies Limited American Depositary Shares2.35Technology
SGLBSigma Labs Inc. Common Stock3.97Consumer Durables
SSNTSilverSun Technologies Inc. Common Stock4.41Miscellaneous
SINOSino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Common Stock3.57Transportation
SINTSiNtx Technologies Inc. Common Stock2.02Health Care
SIOXSio Gene Therapies Inc. Common Stock2.88Health Care
EDTKSkillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited Ordinary Share3.34Consumer Services
SNDSmart Sand Inc. Common Stock1.88Basic Industries
SCKTSocket Mobile Inc. Common Stock2.9Technology
SLNOSoleno Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock2.06Health Care
SNGXSoligenix Inc. Common Stock1.6Health Care
XPLSolitario Zinc Corp. Common Stock0.71Basic Industries
SONMSonim Technologies Inc. Common Stock0.9233Public Utilities
SONNSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. Common Stock2.67Health Care
SOSSOS Limited American Depositary Shares2.01Finance
SOHOSotherly Hotels Inc. Common Stock2.71Consumer Services
SWNSouthwestern Energy Company Common Stock3.39Energy
SGRPSPAR Group Inc. Common Stock1.35Miscellaneous
SPPISpectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.Common Stock3.94Health Care
ANYSphere 3D Corp. Common Shares1.98Technology
SRAXSRAX Inc. Class A Common Stock3.06Technology
STAFStaffing 360 Solutions Inc. Common Stock (DE)0.9469Technology
STRRStar Equity Holdings Inc. Common Stock3.79Health Care
MITOStealth BioTherapeutics Corp. ADS1.72Health Care
GASSStealthGas Inc. Common Stock2.72Transportation
STCNSteel Connect Inc. Common Stock2.64Miscellaneous
STXSStereotaxis Inc. Common Stock4.88Health Care
STONStoneMor Inc. Common Stock3.36Consumer Services
SSKNStrata Skin Sciences Inc. Common Stock1.85Health Care
STRMStreamline Health Solutions Inc. Common Stock1.6601Technology
SBBPStrongbridge Biopharma plc Ordinary Shares2.89Health Care
WISASummit Wireless Technologies Inc. Common Stock3.65Technology
SNDESundance Energy Inc. Common Stock 2.12Energy
SNDLSundial Growers Inc. Common Shares0.6612Consumer Durables
SNSSSunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock3.07Health Care
SSYSunLink Health Systems Inc. Common Stock1.54Health Care
SLGGSuper League Gaming Inc. Common Stock3.45Consumer Services
SPCBSuperCom Ltd. Ordinary Shares (Israel)1.28Technology
SDPISuperior Drilling Products Inc. Common Stock0.9367Energy
SPRTSupport.com Inc. Common Stock2.13Technology
SRGASurgalign Holdings Inc. Common Stock2.1Health Care
SYNCSynacor Inc. Common Stock1.66Technology
SNCRSynchronoss Technologies Inc. Common Stock4.94Technology
SYBXSynlogic Inc. Common Stock4.27Health Care
SYNSynthetic Biologics Inc. Common Stock0.8463Health Care
SYPRSypris Solutions Inc. Common Stock2.31Capital Goods
TTOOT2 Biosystems Inc. Common Stock1.88Health Care
TAITTaitron Components Incorporated Class A Common Stock3.22Technology
TLCTaiwan Liposome Company Ltd. American Depository Shares4.8376Health Care
TKATTakung Art Co. Ltd. Common Stock1.71Consumer Services
TANHTantech Holdings Ltd. Common Stock1.86Basic Industries
TRXTanzanian Gold Corporation Common Stock0.6334Basic Industries
TAOPTaoping Inc. Ordinary Shares 3.24Technology
TEDUTarena International Inc. American Depositary Shares3.18Consumer Services
THTarget Hospitality Corp. Common Stock1.55Consumer Services
TGBTaseko Mines Ltd. Common Stock1.33Basic Industries
GLGTD Holdings Inc. Common Stock2.29Finance
PETZTDH Holdings Inc. Common Shares2.03Consumer Non-Durables
TCCOTechnical Communications Corporation Common Stock4.1Technology
TKTeekay Corporation Common Stock2.69Transportation
TEFTelefonica SA Common Stock4.52Public Utilities
TNAVTelenav Inc. Common Stock4.76Capital Goods
TLGTTeligent Inc. Common Stock1.27Health Care
TELLTellurian Inc. Common Stock2.7Energy
TENXTenax Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock2.58Health Care
TGCTengasco Inc. Common Stock1.58Energy
TTITetra Technologies Inc. Common Stock1.31Energy
WTERThe Alkaline Water Company Inc. Common Stock1.15Consumer Non-Durables
STKSThe ONE Group Hospitality Inc. Common Stock4.09Consumer Services
TXMDTherapeuticsMD Inc. Common Stock1.44Health Care
THTXTheratechnologies Inc. Common Shares2.36Health Care
THMOThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. Common Stock2.73Capital Goods
TMBRTimber Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock1.11Health Care
TMDITitan Medical Inc. Ordinary Shares2.38Health Care
TTNPTitan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock3.25Health Care
TLSATiziana Life Sciences plc American Depository Share4.3Health Care
TOMZTOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. Common Stock4.89Basic Industries
TNXPTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Common Stock0.98Health Care
TOPSTOP Ships Inc. Common Stock1.64Transportation
TRCHTorchlight Energy Resources Inc. Common Stock1.67Energy
TBLTToughBuilt Industries Inc. Common Stock1.29Capital Goods
TRXCTransEnterix Inc. Common Stock3.24Health Care
TGATransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada)1.15Energy
RIGTransocean Ltd (Switzerland) Common Stock2.68Energy
TRMTTremont Mortgage Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest4.04Consumer Services
TRVNTrevena Inc. Common Stock2.16Health Care
TRVITrevi Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock3.01Health Care
TMQTrilogy Metals Inc. Common Stock2.01Basic Industries
TRIBTrinity Biotech plc American Depositary Shares4.54Health Care
TPHSTrinity Place Holdings Inc. Common Stock1.96Consumer Services
TRTTrio-Tech International Common Stock4.5487Technology
TRVGtrivago N.V. American Depositary Shares2.18Technology
1TrueCar Inc. Common Stock4.85Technology
TCTuanChe Limited American Depositary Shares3.9Miscellaneous
TOURTuniu Corporation American Depositary Shares2.16Consumer Services
TYMETyme Technologies Inc. Common Stock1.85Health Care
USEGU.S. Energy Corp. Common Stock4.5Energy
USWSU.S. Well Services Inc. Class A Common Stock0.729Energy
UKUcommune International Ltd Ordinary Shares4.89Miscellaneous
UAMYUnited States Antimony Corporation Common Stock0.87Capital Goods
URGUr Energy Inc Common Shares (Canada)0.957Basic Industries
UECUranium Energy Corp. Common Stock1.58Basic Industries
UONEKUrban One Inc. Class D Common Stock1.56Consumer Services
MYTUrban Tea Inc. Ordinary Shares2.18Basic Industries
USDPUSD Partners LP Common Units representing limited partner interest4.65Transportation
USIOUsio Inc. Common Stock3.03Finance
UTSIUTStarcom Holdings Corp.1.92Capital Goods
UXINUxin Limited ADS1.31Miscellaneous
EGYVAALCO Energy Inc. Common Stock2.29Energy
VCNXVaccinex Inc. Common Stock2.67Health Care
VBLTVascular Biogenics Ltd. Ordinary Shares2.56Health Care
VBIVVBI Vaccines Inc. New Common Stock (Canada)3.08Health Care
VNTRVenator Materials PLC Ordinary Shares4.13Basic Industries
VEROVenus Concept Inc. Common Stock2.32Health Care
VEONVEON Ltd. ADS1.77Public Utilities
VSTMVerastem Inc. Common Stock2.19Health Care
VERBVerb Technology Company Inc. Common Stock1.83Consumer Services
VRMEVerifyMe Inc. Common Stock4.29Basic Industries
VTNRVertex Energy Inc Common Stock1.09Energy
BBIGVinco Ventures Inc. Common Stock4.56Consumer Non-Durables
VIRCVirco Manufacturing Corporation Common Stock2.76Consumer Durables
VTSIVirTra Inc. Common Stock3.99Consumer Durables
VISLVislink Technologies Inc. Common Stock2.51Capital Goods
VGZVista Gold Corp Common Stock0.99Basic Industries
VTGNVistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock2.07Health Care
VIVEViveve Medical Inc. Common Stock3.46Health Care
VOCVOC Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest2.73Energy
VNRXVolitionRX Limited Common Stock4.01Health Care
VOLTVolt Information Sciences Inc. Common Stock2.87Technology
PPRVoya Prime Rate Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest4.51
VTVTvTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock2.13Health Care
VYNEVYNE Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock1.87Health Care
WTIW&T Offshore Inc. Common Stock2.28Energy
WAFUWah Fu Education Group Limited Ordinary Shares4.44Consumer Services
WTRHWaitr Holdings Inc. Common Stock3.32Miscellaneous
WSGWanda Sports Group Company Limited American Depositary Shares2.5Consumer Services
HIOWestern Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Common Stock4.92
WMCWestern Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Common Stock2.96Consumer Services
WRNWestern Copper and Gold Corporation Common Stock1.26Basic Industries
WHLRWheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. Common Stock2.78Consumer Services
WHLMWilhelmina International Inc. Common Stock4.71Consumer Services
WTTWireless Telecom Group Inc. Common Stock2.04Capital Goods
XELBXcel Brands Inc. Common Stock1.4Miscellaneous
XBIOXenetic Biosciences Inc. Common Stock2.52Health Care
HXXiaobai Maimai Inc. ADR2.58Finance
XINXinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd American Depositary Shares2.58Basic Industries
XSPAXpresSpa Group Inc. Common Stock1.61Consumer Services
XTNTXtant Medical Holdings Inc. Common Stock1.52Health Care
XTLBXTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. American Depositary Shares3.49Health Care
XNETXunlei Limited American Depositary Receipts3.99Technology
YTRAYatra Online Inc. Ordinary Shares2.22Consumer Services
YRDYiren Digital Ltd. American Depositary Shares each representing two ordinary shares3.64Finance
YPFYPF Sociedad Anonima Common Stock3.25Energy
CTIBYunhong CTI Ltd. Common Stock1.99Basic Industries
ZGYHRYunhong International Right0.39Finance
YJYunji Inc. American Depository Shares2.54Consumer Services
ZAGGZAGG Inc Common Stock (Delaware)4.19Consumer Services
ZNTEWZanite Acquisition Corp.3.21
ZCMDZhongchao Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares1.93Consumer Services
ZIOPZIOPHARM Oncology Inc Common Stock3.6Health Care
ZKINZK International Group Co. Ltd Ordinary Share3.08Capital Goods
ZOMZomedica Corp. Common Shares1Health Care
ZSANZosano Pharma Corporation Common Stock1.06Health Care
CNETZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Common Stock2.4Technology
ZYNEZynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock3.58Health Care

About Bhaveek Patel

Bhaveek Patel is one of the most successful traders, technical analyst, and investor, his areas of interest include stock market, forex, and gold trading. Apart from this, he is often seen in the golf course. He is having more than 10 years of experience in trading, had placed his first order on 19 June 2006 with IndiaInfoline.

