Are you looking for penny stocks on Nasdaq to buy and hold?

Since the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a growing interest in the stock market trading. Most of the new generation traders are now trying their luck with penny stocks. The Nasdaq has hit fresh lifetime highs this year despite the crashes last year.

Many newbie traders are looking for a list of penny stocks to buy now. Since penny stocks are trading at a low price, people think they are cheap. There are many Penny stocks traded on the exchange.

Here’s a list of all the penny stocks traded on Nasdaq. Remember, low price does not necessarily mean they are undervalued.

NASDAQ Penny Stocks Below $5:

Nasdaq Penny stocks list, trading below $5. But some of these stocks may have gone way too high, I have not deleted those stocks. Look at the price as a motivation for investing in Penny stocks. (Price as of 27 January 2021).

Symbol Stock Name Price (in $) Sector VCVCW 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp 2.3144 ATNF 180 Life Sciences Corp. Common Stock 3.49 Health Care XXII 22nd Century Group Inc. Common Stock 2.61 Consumer Non-Durables NMTR 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. Common Stock 1.23 Health Care JFU 9F Inc. American Depositary Shares 1.47 Finance AHC A.H. Belo Corporation (TX) Common Stock 1.95 Consumer Services ABEO Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 1.98 Health Care FAX Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Common Stock 4.4 AXAS Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Common Stock 2.72 Energy ACST Acasti Pharma Inc. Class A Common Stock 0.8348 Health Care ACRX AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 1.91 Health Care ACER Acer Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (DE) 3.72 Health Care ADMS Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 4.51 Health Care ADMP Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Common Stock 1.27 Health Care AEY ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. Common Stock 3.13 Consumer Services ADIL Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock 2.25 Health Care ADTX ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 3.8 Health Care ADMA ADMA Biologics Inc Common Stock 2.42 Health Care ADXS Advaxis Inc. Common Stock 0.79 Health Care AEG AEGON N.V. Common Stock 4.28 Finance AEHR Aehr Test Systems Common Stock 2.44 Capital Goods AMTX Aemetis Inc. Common Stock 4.03 Basic Industries AENZ Aenza S.A.A. American Depositary Shares 2.34 Basic Industries ARBGW Aequi Acquisition Corp. 1.71 ARPO Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 1.31 Health Care AEZS Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Common Stock 0.769 Health Care AEMD Aethlon Medical Inc. Common Stock 2.7 Health Care MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. Common Stock 3.11 AGBAR AGBA Acquisition Limited Right 0.3808 Finance AGEN Agenus Inc. Common Stock 3.42 Health Care AGE AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 1.895 Health Care AGRX Agile Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 2.97 Health Care AGFS AgroFresh Solutions Inc. Common Stock 2.01 Basic Industries AIKI AIkido Pharma Inc. Common Stock 1.21 Health Care ALRN Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 2.055 Health Care AIM AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Common Stock 2.13 Health Care AIRI Air Industries Group Common Stock 1.55 Capital Goods ANTE AirNet Technology Inc. American Depositary Shares 2.47 Technology AKTX Akari Therapeutics plc ADR (0.01 USD) 2.93 Health Care AKBA Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 3.15 Health Care AKER Akers Biosciences Inc. Common Stock 2.69 Health Care AKU Akumin Inc. Common Shares 2.94 Health Care ALSK Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. Common Stock 3.28 Public Utilities ALACR Alberton Acquisition Corporation Rights exp April 26 2021 0.8511 Finance AXU Alexco Resource Corp Common Shares (Canada) 2.72 Basic Industries ALYA Alithya Group inc. Class A Subordinate Voting Shares 2.41 Technology ALJJ ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. Common Stock 1.35 Miscellaneous ALNA Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 1.63 Health Care AESE Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. Common Stock 1.7 Consumer Services AAU Almaden Minerals Ltd. Common Shares 0.6302 Basic Industries ATHE Alterity Therapeutics Limited American Depositary Shares 1.72 Health Care ABEV Ambev S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing 1 Common Share) 2.94 Consumer Non-Durables AMC AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Common Stock 2.98 Consumer Services AREC American Resources Corporation Class A Common Stock 2.62 Consumer Services AMS American Shared Hospital Services Common Stock 2.5 Health Care USAS Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Common Shares no par value 2.68 Basic Industries ASRV AmeriServ Financial Inc. Common Stock 3.4701 Finance AMST Amesite Inc. Common Stock 4.43 Technology AMRX Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Class A Common Stock 4.86 Health Care AMPE Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.55 Health Care AMPY Amplify Energy Corp. Common Stock 2.02 Energy ANCN Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. American Depositary Share 2.56 Health Care ANDAR Andina Acquisition Corp. III Right 0.42 Finance ANIX Anixa Biosciences Inc. Common Stock 4.43 Health Care ATRS Antares Pharma Inc. Common Stock 4.29 Health Care AEHL Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited Common Stock (0.024 par) 2.76 Capital Goods ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Common Stock 2.63 Consumer Services AIV Apartment Investment and Management Company Common Stock 4.77 Consumer Services APEN Apollo Endosurgery Inc. Common Stock 4 Health Care AGTC Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Common Stock 4.68 Health Care APTX Aptinyx Inc. Common Stock 4.02 Health Care APM Aptorum Group Limited Class A Ordinary Shares 3.45 Health Care APTO Aptose Biosciences Inc. Common Shares 4.42 Health Care AQMS Aqua Metals Inc. Common Stock 4.62 Basic Industries ABUS Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Common Stock 3.96 Health Care ARC ARC Document Solutions Inc. Common Stock 1.96 Consumer Services ABIO ARCA biopharma Inc. Common Stock 4.65 Health Care RKDA Arcadia Biosciences Inc. Common Stock 3.05 Consumer Non-Durables ASC Ardmore Shipping Corporation Common Stock 3.33 Transportation AAIC Arlington Asset Investment Corp Class A (new) 3.88 Consumer Services ARMP Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 3.37 Health Care AFI Armstrong Flooring Inc. Common Stock 4.09 Consumer Non-Durables ARTW Art's-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. Common Stock 2.99 Capital Goods ARTL Artelo Biosciences Inc. Common Stock 1.01 Health Care AHT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc Common Stock 2.64 Consumer Services APWC Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Ltd. Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) 4.115 Basic Industries ASLN ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares 2.14 Health Care ASRT Assertio Holdings Inc. Common Stock 0.7809 Health Care ASTC Astrotech Corporation (DE) Common Stock 2.33 Capital Goods AACG ATA Creativity Global American Depositary Shares 1.4 Consumer Services ATHX Athersys Inc. Common Stock 1.83 Health Care ATIF ATIF Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 1.19 Consumer Services AAME Atlantic American Corporation Common Stock 2.45 Finance AT Atlantic Power Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada) 3 Energy ATOS Atossa Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 1.67 Health Care LIFE aTyr Pharma Inc. Common Stock 3.92 Health Care EARS Auris Medical Holding Ltd. Common Shares 0.01 SF (Bermuda) 2.8 Health Care JG Aurora Mobile Limited American Depositary Shares 3.98 Technology AUTO AutoWeb Inc. Common Stock 3.44 Technology AVCO Avalon GloboCare Corp. Common Stock 1.18 Consumer Services AWX Avalon Holdings Corporation Common Stock 3.02 Public Utilities AVGR Avinger Inc. Common Stock 2.09 Health Care ASM Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) 1.21 Basic Industries AWRE Aware Inc. Common Stock 4.29 Technology AZRX AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Common Stock 1.24 Health Care BOSC B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Common Stock 2.5234 Technology BTN Ballantyne Strong Inc. Common Stock 2.01 Miscellaneous BBAR Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. ADS 2.88 Finance BBVA Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Common Stock 4.92 Finance BBD Banco Bradesco Sa American Depositary Shares 4.78 Finance SAN Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR (Spain) 3.23 Finance BNED Barnes & Noble Education Inc Common Stock 4.96 Consumer Services BRN Barnwell Industries Inc. Common Stock 2.21 Energy BXRX Baudax Bio Inc. Common Stock 1.57 Health Care BBGI Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. Class A Common Stock 2.27 Consumer Services BLCM Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 4.31 Health Care BLU BELLUS Health Inc. Common Shares 3.93 Health Care BNTC Benitec Biopharma Inc. Common Stock 3.98 Health Care BRY Berry Corporation (bry) Common Stock 4.2 Energy BEST BEST Inc. American Depositary Shares each representing one Class A Ordinary Share 2.43 Transportation BGCP BGC Partners Inc Class A Common Stock 3.83 Finance BRPAR Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. Right 1.955 Finance BKYI BIO-key International Inc. Common Stock 4.18 Technology BPTH Bio-Path Holdings Inc. Common Stock 4.33 Health Care BCDA BioCardia Inc. Common Stock 4.39 Health Care BDSI BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Common Stock 4.21 Health Care BHTG BioHiTech Global Inc. Common Stock 1.75 Consumer Services BIOL Biolase Inc. Common Stock 1.09 Health Care BLRX BioLineRx Ltd. American Depositary Shares 2.53 Health Care BSGM BioSig Technologies Inc. Common Stock 4.7 Health Care BGI Birks Group Inc. Common Stock 1.29 Consumer Services BKTI BK Technologies Corporation Common Stock 3.46 Technology BKCC BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Common Stock 2.91 BDR Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. Common Stock 1.59 Technology BHAT Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ordinary Shares 1.27 Consumer Non-Durables BKEP Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. Common Units 2.02 Energy DHF BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock 2.99 BIMI BOQI International Medical Inc. Common Stock 1.97 Capital Goods BRQS Borqs Technologies Inc. Ordinary Shares 1.19 Technology BORR Borr Drilling Limited Common Shares 0.9152 Energy BOXL Boxlight Corporation Class A Common Stock 2.2 Consumer Services BPT BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Common Stock 2.92 Energy BHR Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Common Stock 4.7 Consumer Services BREZR Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. Right 0.3225 Finance BRFS BRF S.A. 3.78 Consumer Non-Durables BBI Brickell Biotech Inc. Common Stock 1.21 Health Care BLIN Bridgeline Digital Inc. Common Stock 3.28 Technology BRLIR Brilliant Acquisition Corporation Rights 0.41 Finance BYFC Broadway Financial Corporation Common Stock 2.15 Finance BKD Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Common Stock 4.58 Health Care BSQR BSQUARE Corporation Common Stock 1.78 Miscellaneous BBW Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Common Stock 4.43 Consumer Services CLBS Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Common Stock 2.5 Health Care CALA Calithera Biosciences Inc. Common Stock 2.93 Health Care CLMT Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. Common Units 3.67 Energy CEI Camber Energy Inc. Common Stock 1.23 Energy CANF Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd Sponsored ADR (Israel) 1.98 Health Care CAN Canaan Inc. American Depositary Shares 4.8 Technology CGIX Cancer Genetics Inc. Common Stock 4.3 Health Care CASI CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 3.25 Health Care CSLT Castlight Health Inc. Class B Common Stock 1.68 Technology CTRM Castor Maritime Inc. Common Shares 0.425 Transportation CATB Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 2.74 Health Care CPRX Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 3.67 Health Care YCBD cbdMD Inc. Common Stock 3.8 Consumer Non-Durables CEL Cellcom Israel Ltd. Ordinary Shares 4.44 Public Utilities APOP Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. American Depositary Shares 3.16 Health Care CLRB Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Common Stock 1.94 Health Care CLSN Celsion Corporation Common Stock 1.74 Health Care CETX Cemtrex Inc. Common Stock 1.64 Capital Goods CETXP Cemtrex Inc. Series 1 Preferred Stock 2.1 Capital Goods CDEV Centennial Resource Development Inc. Class A Common Stock 2.26 Energy CERC Cerecor Inc. Common Stock 3.09 Health Care CHRA Charah Solutions Inc. Common Stock 4.26 Basic Industries CTHR Charles & Colvard Ltd Common Stock 1.395 Consumer Durables CHEK Check-Cap Ltd. Ordinary Share 1.63 Health Care CKPT Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 3.73 Health Care CHMA Chiasma Inc. Common Stock 4.16 Health Care CHS Chico's FAS Inc. Common Stock 2.16 Consumer Services CCRC China Customer Relations Centers Inc. Ordinary Shares 4.1 Miscellaneous HGSH China HGS Real Estate Inc. Common Stock 2.22 Finance CIH China Index Holdings Limited American Depository Shares 2.11 Technology CJJD China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. Common Stock 1.19 Health Care CLEU China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 3.81 Consumer Services CHNR China Natural Resources Inc. Common Stock 1.82 Basic Industries CPHI China Pharma Holdings Inc. Common Stock 0.7368 Health Care SXTC China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ordinary Shares 0.7 Health Care CXDC China XD Plastics Company Limited Common Stock 1.1 Capital Goods PLIN China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. Ordinary Shares 1.09 Consumer Non-Durables CDXC ChromaDex Corporation Common Stock 4.8 Consumer Durables CDTX Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 2.38 Health Care CIDM Cinedigm Corp. Class A Common Stock 1.31 Consumer Services CTXR Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 1.25 Health Care CCO Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Common Stock 1.7 Consumer Services CLRO ClearOne Inc. (DE) Common Stock 2.48 Public Utilities CLSD Clearside Biomedical Inc. Common Stock 3.66 Health Care CLIR ClearSign Technologies Corporation Common Stock 3.94 Capital Goods CBLI Cleveland BioLabs Inc. Common Stock 4.06 Health Care CLOVW Clover Health Investments Corp. 3.45 CLPS CLPS Incorporation Common Stock 3.49 Technology CNSP CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 2.02 Health Care COCP Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Common Stock 2.21 Health Care CCNC Code Chain New Continent Limited Common Stock 1.91 Consumer Durables CWBR CohBar Inc. Common Stock 1.65 Health Care CLNY Colony Capital Inc. 4.75 Consumer Services CSCW Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Ordinary Shares 0.88 Basic Industries JCS Communications Systems Inc. Common Stock 4.77 Public Utilities CIG Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS American Depositary Shares 2.61 Public Utilities SCOR comScore Inc. Common Stock 3.29 Miscellaneous COMS ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock 2.1 CHCI Comstock Holding Companies Inc. Class A Common Stock 3.53 Finance LODE Comstock Mining Inc. Common Stock 1.19 Basic Industries CRK Comstock Resources Inc. Common Stock 4.73 Energy CDOR Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. Common Stock 4.62 Consumer Services CFMS Conformis Inc. Common Stock 1.39 Health Care CNFR Conifer Holdings Inc. Common Stock 2.9 Finance CPSS Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. Common Stock 4.62 Finance MCF Contango Oil & Gas Company Common Stock (TX) 2.85 Energy CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Common Stock 2.36 Health Care CAAP Corporacion America Airports SA Common Shares 3.79 Transportation KOR Corvus Gold Inc. Common Shares 2.27 Basic Industries CRVS Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 3.89 Health Care CPAH CounterPath Corporation Common Stock 3.38 Technology CVU CPI Aerostructures Inc. Common Stock 4.02 Capital Goods CREX Creative Realities Inc. Common Stock 1.76 Technology CIK Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. Common Stock 3.16 DHY Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Common Stock 2.3 CPG Crescent Point Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada) 3.16 Energy CRHM CRH Medical Corporation Common Shares of Beneficial Interest 2.26 Health Care CCLP CSI Compressco LP Common Units 1.17 Energy CTIC CTI BioPharma Corp. (DE) Common Stock 3.27 Health Care CPIX Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 3.22 Health Care CVV CVD Equipment Corporation Common Stock 4.93 Technology CYAN Cyanotech Corporation Common Stock 3.4025 Consumer Durables CYCN Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 3.33 Health Care CTEK CynergisTek Inc. Common Stock 2.08 Miscellaneous CYRN CYREN Ltd. Ordinary Shares 1.29 Technology DARE Dare Bioscience Inc. Common Stock 2.91 Health Care DTSS Datasea Inc. Common Stock 3.44 Technology DTEA DAVIDsTEA Inc. Common Stock 2.85 Consumer Non-Durables DWSN Dawson Geophysical Company Common Stock 2.61 Energy DNN Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) 0.7227 Basic Industries DSWL Deswell Industries Inc. Common Shares 3.2734 Consumer Non-Durables DHX DHI Group Inc. Common Stock 2.4 Miscellaneous DSX Diana Shipping inc. common stock 2.42 Transportation DFFN Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 1.16 Health Care DGLY Digital Ally Inc. Common Stock 2.59 Technology DRTT DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. Common Shares 2.27 Technology DHC Diversified Healthcare Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest 4.425 Consumer Services DXYN Dixie Group Inc. (The) Common Stock 3.43 Consumer Durables DSS Document Security Systems Inc. Common Stock 4.03 Consumer Durables DOGZ Dogness (International) Corporation Class A Common Stock 2.08 Consumer Durables DLPN Dolphin Entertainment Inc. Common Stock 3.98 Consumer Services DVD Dover Motorsports Inc. Common Stock 2.42 Consumer Services DPW DPW Holdings Inc. Common Stock 5 Capital Goods LYL Dragon Victory International Limited Ordinary Shares 2.59 Finance DS Drive Shack Inc. 2.45 Consumer Services DXF Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares 1.42 Finance DRRX DURECT Corporation Common Stock 2.22 Health Care DLNG Dynagas LNG Partners LP Common Units 2.67 Consumer Services DYNT Dynatronics Corporation Common Stock 1.31 Health Care ESSCR East Stone Acquisition Corporation Right 0.48 Technology EAST Eastside Distilling Inc. Common Stock 1.5 Consumer Non-Durables MOHO ECMOHO Limited American Depositary Shares 2.34 Consumer Services ADOCR Edoc Acquisition Corp. Right 0.49 Finance ELSE Electro-Sensors Inc. Common Stock 4.85 Capital Goods ECOR electroCore Inc. Common Stock 2.57 Health Care ELVT Elevate Credit Inc. Common Stock 4.25 Finance ELOX Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 3.93 Health Care EMAN eMagin Corporation Common Stock 2.74 Technology EMKR EMCORE Corporation Common Stock 4.58 Technology EEX Emerald Holding Inc. Common Stock 4.47 Miscellaneous MSN Emerson Radio Corporation Common Stock 1.19 Consumer Non-Durables EMX EMX Royalty Corporation Common Shares (Canada) 3.61 Basic Industries EXK Endeavour Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada) 4.62 Basic Industries NDRA ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. Common Stock 2.16 Health Care WATT Energous Corporation Common Stock 3.17 Technology EFOI Energy Focus Inc. Common Stock 4.94 Consumer Durables UUUU Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) 3.85 Basic Industries ERF Enerplus Corporation Common Stock 3.47 Energy ENLC EnLink Midstream LLC Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests 3.86 Public Utilities ENOB Enochian Biosciences Inc. Common Stock 3.17 Health Care ENSV Enservco Corporation Common Stock 1.99 Energy ETTX Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Common Stock 3.1 Health Care ENTX Entera Bio Ltd. Ordinary Shares 1.76 Health Care ETM Entercom Communications Corp. Common Stock 4.13 Consumer Services EVC Entravision Communications Corporation Common Stock 3.13 Consumer Services ENVB Enveric Biosciences Inc. Common Stock 3.99 Technology ENZ Enzo Biochem Inc. Common Stock ($0.01 Par Value) 2.99 Health Care EPSN Epsilon Energy Ltd. Common Share 3.78 Energy EQS Equus Total Return Inc. Common Stock 1.71 ESGC Eros STX Global Corporation A Ordinary Shares 2.08 Consumer Services CLWT Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Common Stock 4.2 Consumer Durables EVK Ever-Glory International Group Inc. Common Stock 3.71 Consumer Non-Durables EVFM Evofem Biosciences Inc. Common Stock 2.81 Health Care EVOK Evoke Pharma Inc. Common Stock 2.89 Health Care EPM Evolution Petroleum Corporation Inc. Common Stock 3.05 Energy EVOL Evolving Systems Inc. Common Stock 2.24 Technology XAN Exantas Capital Corp. 4.28 Consumer Services EXN Excellon Resources Inc. Common Shares 2.73 Basic Industries XELA Exela Technologies Inc. Common Stock 1 Miscellaneous EXFO EXFO Inc 3.66 Capital Goods XCUR Exicure Inc. Common Stock 2.31 Health Care EXPR Express Inc. Common Stock 1.17 Consumer Services EXTN Exterran Corporation Common Stock 4.8 Technology EZPW EZCORP Inc. Class A Non Voting Common Stock 4.67 Consumer Services FLMN Falcon Minerals Corporation Class A Common Stock 3.43 Energy FAMI Farmmi Inc. Ordinary Shares 1.32 Consumer Non-Durables GSM Ferroglobe PLC Ordinary Shares 2.2 Basic Industries FGF FG Financial Group Inc. Common Stock 3.67 Finance FINV FinVolution Group American Depositary Shares 3.63 Finance FCRD First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. Common Stock 3.65 FGB First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund 3.38 FSI Flexible Solutions International Inc. Common Stock (CDA) 3.64 Basic Industries FPAY FlexShopper Inc. Common Stock 3.18 Technology FTK Flotek Industries Inc. Common Stock 1.79 Basic Industries FLNT Fluent Inc. Common Stock 4.43 Consumer Services FBIO Fortress Biotech Inc. Common Stock 3.45 Health Care FORD Forward Industries Inc. Common Stock 2.65 Consumer Non-Durables FI Frank's International N.V. Common Stock 2.8 Energy FSP Franklin Street Properties Corp. Common Stock 4.49 Consumer Services RAIL FreightCar America Inc. Common Stock 3.36 Capital Goods HUGE FSD Pharma Inc. Class B Subordinate Voting Shares 2.25 Health Care FURY Fury Gold Mines Limited Common Shares 1.38 Basic Industries GALT Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 2.18 Health Care GAU Galiano Gold Inc. 1.22 Basic Industries GLMD Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ordinary Shares 3.67 Health Care GGN GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 3.55 GCI Gannett Co. Inc. Common Stock 4.02 Consumer Services GLOG GasLog Ltd. Common Shares 4.55 Consumer Services GLOP GasLog Partners LP Common Units representing limited partnership interests 3.45 Consumer Services JOB GEE Group Inc. Common Stock 1.29 Technology GEN Genesis Healthcare Inc. Common Stock 0.6945 Health Care GNUS Genius Brands International Inc. Common Stock 1.46 Consumer Services GNCA Genocea Biosciences Inc. Common Stock 3.24 Health Care GNPX Genprex Inc. Common Stock 3.75 Health Care GNW Genworth Financial Inc Common Stock 3.07 Finance GGB Gerdau S.A. Common Stock 4.64 Capital Goods GERN Geron Corporation Common Stock 1.67 Health Care GIGM GigaMedia Limited Ordinary Shares 3.3 Technology CO Global Cord Blood Corporation Common Stock 3.92 Health Care SELF Global Self Storage Inc. Common Stock 3.96 Consumer Services GSAT Globalstar Inc. Common Stock 1.24 Consumer Services GSMG Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary Share 3.885 Technology GLYC GlycoMimetics Inc. Common Stock 3.84 Health Care GMLP Golar LNG Partners LP Common Units Representing Limited Partnership 3.425 Consumer Services GORO Gold Resource Corporation Common Stock 2.73 Basic Industries GSV Gold Standard Ventures Corporation Common Stock (Canada) 0.662 Basic Industries AUMN Golden Minerals Company Common Stock 0.7051 Basic Industries GSS Golden Star Resources Ltd Common Stock 3.87 Basic Industries GLDG GoldMining Inc. Common Shares 1.93 Basic Industries GTIM Good Times Restaurants Inc. Common Stock 2.96 Consumer Services GTE Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Common Stock 0.51 Energy GECC Great Elm Capital Corp. Common Stock 3.23 GEG Great Elm Group Inc. Common Stock 2.78 Technology GPL Great Panther Mining Limited Ordinary Shares (Canada) 0.81 Basic Industries GRNQ Greenpro Capital Corp. Common Stock 1.93 Technology GSKY GreenSky Inc. Class A Common Stock 4.84 Miscellaneous GRNVR GreenVision Acquisition Corp Rights 0.52 Health Care GSUM Gridsum Holding Inc. American Depositary Shares 1.7511 Technology GVP GSE Systems Inc. Common Stock 1.81 Technology GTT GTT Communications Inc. Common Stock 3.78 Public Utilities GHSI Guardion Health Sciences Inc. Common Stock 0.8091 Health Care GIFI Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. Common Stock 3.75 Capital Goods GURE Gulf Resources Inc. (NV) Common Stock 4.45 Basic Industries HOFV Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Common Stock 1.99 Consumer Services HNRG Hallador Energy Company Common Stock 1.5 Energy HALL Hallmark Financial Services Inc. Common Stock 3.54 Finance HAPP Happiness Biotech Group Limited Ordinary Shares 2 Consumer Durables HCDI Harbor Custom Development Inc. Common Stock 3.2 Capital Goods HMY Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 4.46 Basic Industries HBIO Harvard Bioscience Inc. Common Stock 4.2 Capital Goods HCHC HC2 Holdings Inc. Common Stock 3.49 Capital Goods HAACW Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. 2.8999 HCARW Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation 1.34 HLX Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. Common Stock 4.4 Energy HEPA Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 2.31 Health Care HGBL Heritage Global Inc. Common Stock 2.905 Miscellaneous HIHO Highway Holdings Limited Common Stock 4.225 Capital Goods HIL Hill International Inc. Common Stock 2.31 Consumer Services HSTO Histogen Inc. Common Stock 1.12 Health Care HOTH Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 2.24 Health Care HUSA Houston American Energy Corporation Common Stock 1.95 Energy HWCC Houston Wire & Cable Company Common Stock 3.73 Consumer Non-Durables HUSN Hudson Capital Inc. Ordinary Shares 3.79 Consumer Services HDSN Hudson Technologies Inc. Common Stock 1.2 Consumer Durables HBP Huttig Building Products Inc. Common Stock 3.46 Consumer Services IAG Iamgold Corporation Ordinary Shares 3.44 Basic Industries IBIO iBio Inc. Common Stock 1.46 Health Care ICON Iconix Brand Group Inc. Common Stock 1.43 Consumer Non-Durables IDEX Ideanomics Inc. Common Stock 3.18 Capital Goods IFMK iFresh Inc. Common Stock 1.1 Consumer Services IMAC IMAC Holdings Inc. Common Stock 1.74 Health Care ISNS Image Sensing Systems Inc. Common Stock 4.59 Capital Goods IMMP Immutep Limited American Depositary Shares 3.32 Health Care IMH Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. Common Stock 2.83 Consumer Services IMV IMV Inc. Common Shares 3.6 Health Care ICD Independence Contract Drilling Inc. Common Stock 3.78 Energy IGC India Globalization Capital Inc. Common Stock 1.52 Technology INFI Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 3.82 Health Care III Information Services Group Inc. Information Services Group Inc. Common Stock 3.54 Consumer Services INM InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Shares 4.155 Health Care IPHA Innate Pharma S.A. ADS 4.7 Health Care IHT InnSuites Hospitality Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest 2.34 Consumer Services INPX Inpixon Common Stock 1.4 Technology NSPR InspireMD Inc. Common Stock 0.7213 Health Care NTEC Intec Pharma Ltd. Ordinary Shares 4.56 Health Care ITRG Integra Resources Corp. Common Shares 3.65 Basic Industries IMTE Integrated Media Technology Limited Ordinary Shares 4.07 Consumer Non-Durables THM International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. Ordinary Shares (Canada) 1.34 Basic Industries IDXG Interpace Biosciences Inc. Common Stock 4.19 Health Care INUV Inuvo Inc. 1.71 Consumer Services IVR INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Common Stock 3.56 Consumer Services VVR Invesco Senior Income Trust Common Stock (DE) 4.17 ICMB Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. Common Stock 5 NVIV InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp Common Stock 1.26 Health Care INVO INVO BioScience Inc. Common Stock 3.125 Health Care IO Ion Geophysical Corporation Common Stock 2.85 Energy IRS IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Common Stock 4.76 Consumer Services ISR IsoRay Inc. Common Stock (DE) 2.41 Health Care ITP IT Tech Packaging Inc. Common Stock 0.8529 Consumer Durables ITRM Iterum Therapeutics plc Ordinary Share 1.95 Health Care IZEA IZEA Worldwide Inc. Common Stock 4.19 Consumer Services JILL J. Jill Inc. Common Stock 3.83 Consumer Non-Durables JAGX Jaguar Health Inc. Common Stock 3.11 Health Care JT Jianpu Technology Inc. American depositary shares 3.01 Technology JFIN Jiayin Group Inc. American Depositary Shares 3.65 Finance JMP JMP Group LLC Common Shares 4.095 Finance KDMN Kadmon Holdings Inc. Common Stock 4.845 Health Care KXIN Kaixin Auto Holdings Ordinary Share 4.54 Consumer Durables KBSF KBS Fashion Group Limited Common Stock 3.35 Consumer Non-Durables KIQ Kelso Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares 0.71 Capital Goods KIN Kindred Biosciences Inc. Common Stock 4.45 Health Care KFS Kingsway Financial Services Inc. Common Stock (DE) 4.86 Finance KTRA Kintara Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 1.8209 Health Care KOPN Kopin Corporation Common Stock 3.85 Technology KOS Kosmos Energy Ltd. Common Shares (DE) 2.55 Energy KOSS Koss Corporation Common Stock 3.54 Consumer Non-Durables SCX L.S. Starrett Company (The) Common Stock 4.62 Capital Goods LSEAW Landsea Homes Corporation 0.28 LTRX Lantronix Inc. Common Stock 4.77 Technology LPTX Leap Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 2.42 Health Care LEE Lee Enterprises Incorporated Common Stock 1.41 Consumer Services LEXXW Lexaria Bioscience Corp. 2.25 LEXX Lexaria Bioscience Corp. 4.33 LTRPA Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. Series A Common Stock 4.41 Technology LPTH LightPath Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock 4.16 Technology LLNW Limelight Networks Inc. Common Stock 4.47 Miscellaneous LCTX Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 2.76 Health Care LGHL Lion Group Holding Ltd. American Depositary Share 2.99 Finance LPCN Lipocine Inc. Common Stock 2.28 Health Care YVR Liquid Media Group Ltd. Common Shares 1.84 Technology LQDA Liquidia Corporation Common Stock 2.99 Health Care LIVX LiveXLive Media Inc. Common Stock 4.2 Consumer Services LIXT Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. Common Stock 3.49 Health Care LIZI LIZHI INC. American Depositary Shares 3.83 Technology LYG Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares 1.9 Finance LMFA LM Funding America Inc. Common Stock 1.69 Finance LOACR Longevity Acquisition Corporation Right 1.13 Finance LXU LSB Industries Inc. Common Stock 3.71 Basic Industries LUB Luby's Inc. Common Stock 2.85 Consumer Services LFT Lument Finance Trust Inc. Common Stock 3.29 Consumer Services LKCO Luokung Technology Corp Ordinary Shares 0.641 Technology MAGS Magal Security Systems Ltd. Ordinary Shares 4.38 Capital Goods MHLD Maiden Holdings Ltd. 2.51 Finance TUSK Mammoth Energy Services Inc. Common Stock 4.57 Energy MNKD MannKind Corporation Common Stock 3.41 Health Care MCHX Marchex Inc. Class B Common Stock 2.78 Miscellaneous MRIN Marin Software Incorporated Common Stock 2.27 Technology MARPS Marine Petroleum Trust Units of Beneficial Interest 3.94 Energy MRKR Marker Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 2.03 Health Care MBII Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. Common Stock 1.6 Basic Industries MMLP Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership 1.88 Energy MTNB Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc. Common Stock 1.59 Health Care MUX McEwen Mining Inc. Common Stock 0.9418 Basic Industries MDCA MDC Partners Inc. CL A Subordinate Voting Shares 2.63 Technology MDJH MDJM LTD Ordinary Share 4.33 Finance MTL Mechel PAO American Depositary Shares (Each rep. 1 common shares) 1.95 Basic Industries MDRR Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. Common Stock 2.44 Consumer Services MDIA Mediaco Holding Inc. Class A Common Stock 3 Consumer Services MDNA Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. Common Shares 4.38 Health Care MDGS Medigus Ltd. American Depositary Shares 2.74 Health Care MEIP MEI Pharma Inc. Common Stock 2.88 Health Care MTSL MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. Common Shares 3.16 Public Utilities MFH Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. ADS 3.2 Technology MREO Mereo BioPharma Group plc American Depositary Shares 3.18 Health Care MTR Mesa Royalty Trust Common Stock 4.505 Energy METX Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. Ordinary Shares 2.08 Consumer Services MFA MFA Financial Inc. 3.87 Consumer Services MGF MFS Government Markets Income Trust Common Stock 4.51 CIF MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Common Stock 2.52 MIN MFS Intermediate Income Trust Common Stock 3.77 CMU MFS Municipal Income Trust Common Stock 4.475 MICT MICT Inc. Common Stock 2.35 Capital Goods MTP Midatech Pharma PLC American Depositary Shs 2.41 Health Care MLSS Milestone Scientific Inc. Common Stock 2.74 Health Care MLND Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 1.88 Health Care MNDO MIND C.T.I. Ltd. Ordinary Shares 2.6901 Technology MIND MIND Technology Inc. Common Stock (DE) 2.12 Capital Goods NERV Minerva Neurosciences Inc Common Stock 3.19 Health Care MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Common Stock 4.73 Finance MFG Mizuho Financial Group Inc. Sponosred ADR (Japan) 2.71 Finance MTC MMTec Inc. Common Shares 1.9 MOGO Mogo Inc. Common Shares 4.48 Finance MKD Molecular Data Inc. American Depositary Shares 0.8881 Miscellaneous MBRX Moleculin Biotech Inc. Common Stock 1.07 Health Care MKGI Monaker Group Inc. Common Stock 2.27 Consumer Services MOSY MoSys Inc. Common Stock 2.86 Technology MOTS Motus GI Holdings Inc. Common Stock 1.61 Health Care MCACR Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. Right 1.1 Consumer Services MOXC Moxian Inc. Common Stock 1.76 Technology GRIL Muscle Maker Inc Common Stock 2.1 Consumer Services MBIO Mustang Bio Inc. Common Stock 4.8 Health Care MVO MV Oil Trust Units of Beneficial Interests 3.68 Energy MYSZ My Size Inc. Common Stock 1.55 Technology NBRV Nabriva Therapeutics plc Ordinary Shares Ireland 2.97 Health Care NAKD Naked Brand Group Limited Ordinary Shares 0.4541 Consumer Non-Durables NAOV NanoVibronix Inc. Common Stock 1.36 Health Care NNVC NanoViricides Inc. Common Stock 3.83 Health Care NH NantHealth Inc. Common Stock 3.72 Technology NCMI National CineMedia Inc. Common Stock 3.59 Consumer Services NHLD National Holdings Corporation Common Stock 3.28 Finance NWG NatWest Group plc American Depositary Shares 4.28 Finance NAVB Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 2.25 Health Care NNA Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Common stock 3.6 Transportation NM Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Common Stock 3.45 Transportation NMRD Nemaura Medical Inc. Common Stock 4.91 Health Care NEOS Neos Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 0.8241 Health Care NVCN Neovasc Inc. Common Shares 1.21 Health Care NEPT Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Ordinary Shares 2.03 Health Care NTWK NetSol Technologies Inc. Common Stock 4.22 Technology NTIP Network-1 Technologies Inc. Common Stock 3.77 Miscellaneous NML Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Common Stock 3.75 NURO NeuroMetrix Inc. Common Stock 4.05 Health Care GBR New Concept Energy Inc Common Stock 2.37 Energy NGD New Gold Inc. 1.96 Basic Industries NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc. Common Stock 3.91 Consumer Services NBEV NewAge Inc. Common Stock 2.85 Consumer Non-Durables NEWA Newater Technology Inc. Ordinary Shares 3.619 Basic Industries NBACR Newborn Acquisition Corp. Right 1.65 Finance NR Newpark Resources Inc. Common Stock 2.65 Energy NXE Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares 2.84 Basic Industries NEXT NextDecade Corporation Common Stock 2.67 Public Utilities NEX NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. Common Stock 3.44 Energy NINE Nine Energy Service Inc. Common Stock 2.77 Energy NL NL Industries Inc. Common Stock 4.64 Basic Industries NOK Nokia Corporation Sponsored American Depositary Shares 4.22 Technology NAT Nordic American Tankers Limited Common Stock 2.88 Consumer Services NRT North European Oil Royality Trust Common Stock 3.91 Energy NAK Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Common Stock 0.5163 Basic Industries NVFY Nova Lifestyle Inc. Common Stock 2.97 Consumer Durables NBY NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 1.04 Health Care NOVN Novan Inc. Common Stock 1.36 Health Care NTN NTN Buzztime Inc. Common Stock 2.69 Health Care NES Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. Common Stock 2.75 Energy NXTD Nxt-ID Inc. Common Stock 1.12 Consumer Services OBLG Oblong Inc. Common Stock 4.6 Technology OBSV ObsEva SA Ordinary Shares 4.14 Health Care OPTT Ocean Power Technologies Inc. Common Stock 4.18 Public Utilities OCGN Ocugen Inc. Common Stock 2.25 Health Care OCX OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock 4.69 Health Care ONCY Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Common Shares 2.72 Health Care ONTX Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 0.7431 Health Care OSS One Stop Systems Inc. Common Stock 4.05 Technology ONE OneSmart International Education Group Limited ADS 3.99 Consumer Services OPGN OpGen Inc. Common Stock 2.29 Health Care OPK OPKO Health Inc. Common Stock 4.38 Health Care OCC Optical Cable Corporation Common Stock 3.21 Basic Industries OPHC OptimumBank Holdings Inc. Common Stock 3.56 Finance OPTN OptiNose Inc. Common Stock 4.09 Health Care OGEN Oragenics Inc. Common Stock 1.02 Health Care ORMP Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 4.58 Health Care OEG Orbital Energy Group Inc. Common Stock 4.13 Technology OGI Organigram Holdings Inc. Common Shares 1.74 Health Care ORLA Orla Mining Ltd. Common Shares 4.6 Basic Industries OSMT Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Ordinary Shares 4.26 Health Care OSN Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. American Depositary Shares 4.71 Basic Industries OTIC Otonomy Inc. Common Stock 4.7 Health Care OTLK Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 1.31 Health Care OSG Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. Class A Common Stock 2.14 Transportation OVID Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 2.58 Health Care OXBR Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 2.27 Finance OXSQ Oxford Square Capital Corp. Common Stock 3.55 PRFX PainReform Ltd. Ordinary Shares 4.47 Health Care PTN Palatin Technologies Inc. Common Stock 1.15 Health Care PBLA Panbela Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 4.06 Health Care PANL Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Common Shares 2.75 Transportation PZG Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Common Stock 1.16 Basic Industries PTNR Partner Communications Company Ltd. American Depositary Shares 4.66 Public Utilities PAVM PAVmed Inc. Common Stock 2.16 Health Care PDSB PDS Biotechnology Corporation Common Stock 2.76 Health Care BTU Peabody Energy Corporation Common Stock 3.45 Energy PED Pedevco Corp. Common Stock 1.43 Energy PEI Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Common Stock 1.82 Consumer Services PFMT Performant Financial Corporation Common Stock 1.26 Consumer Services PBT Permian Basin Royalty Trust Common Stock 3.41 Energy PVL Permianville Royalty Trust Trust Units 1.12 Energy PRT PermRock Royalty Trust Trust Units 3.1 Energy PTPI Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 4.06 Health Care PHAS PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 4.19 Health Care PHIO Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Common Stock 2.81 Health Care PHUN Phunware Inc. Common Stock 1.29 Technology PHX PHX Minerals Inc. Common Stock 3.05 Energy PIRS Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 2.72 Health Care PME Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 1.7 PT Pintec Technology Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares 1.1 Technology PXLW Pixelworks Inc. Common Stock 3.27 Technology PLAG Planet Green Holdings Corp. Common Stock 2.73 Consumer Non-Durables PLG Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Ordinary Shares (Canada) 4.21 Basic Industries PSTV PLUS THERAPEUTICS Inc. Common Stock 2.31 Health Care PTE PolarityTE Inc. Common Stock 1.08 Health Care PLM Polymet Mining Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada) 3.84 Basic Industries PHICW Population Health Investment Co. Inc. 1.85 PTMN Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Common Stock 1.96 PBPB Potbelly Corporation Common Stock 4.9 Consumer Services PBTS Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Ordinary Shares 2.8158 Technology PRPO Precipio Inc. Common Stock 2.45 Capital Goods POAI Predictive Oncology Inc. Common Stock 1.37 Health Care SQFT Presidio Property Trust Inc. Class A Common Stock 4 Consumer Services PBIO Pressure BioSciences Inc. 2.3 IPDN Professional Diversity Network Inc. Common Stock 2.46 Technology PFIE Profire Energy Inc. Common Stock 1.07 Energy PLX Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (DE) Common Stock 4.605 Health Care PHCF Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Ordinary Shares 3.25 Finance PULM Pulmatrix Inc. Common Stock 1.58 Health Care PPBT Purple Biotech Ltd. American Depositary Shares 4.65 Health Care PIM Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Common Stock 4.18 PPT Putnam Premier Income Trust Common Stock 4.68 PXS Pyxis Tankers Inc. Common Stock 1.1 Transportation QK Q&K International Group Limited American Depositary Shares 2.63 Finance QEP QEP Resources Inc. Common Stock 3.01 Energy QUAD Quad Graphics Inc Class A Common Stock 4.12 Miscellaneous QLGN Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 3.46 Health Care QRHC Quest Resource Holding Corporation Common Stock 2.83 Technology QUIK QuickLogic Corporation Common Stock 4.62 Technology QTT Qutoutiao Inc. American Depositary Shares 4.34 Technology RRD R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Common Stock 2.5 Miscellaneous METC Ramaco Resources Inc. Common Stock 3.13 Energy RNGR Ranger Energy Services Inc. Class A Common Stock 4.81 Energy RAVE Rave Restaurant Group Inc. Common Stock 1.11 Consumer Non-Durables RCMT RCM Technologies Inc. Common Stock 2.52 Technology RNWK RealNetworks Inc. Common Stock 1.75 Technology RCON Recon Technology Ltd. Ordinary Shares 1.95 Energy REPH Recro Pharma Inc. Common Stock 3.7 Health Care RLH Red Lions Hotels Corporation Common Stock 3.46 Consumer Services REED Reeds Inc. Common Stock 0.8064 Consumer Non-Durables RHE Regional Health Properties Inc. Common Stock 3.74 Consumer Services RGLS Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 1.23 Health Care MARK Remark Holdings Inc. Common Stock 2.41 Consumer Services RCG RENN Fund Inc Common Stock 2.0679 FRBK Republic First Bancorp Inc. Common Stock 2.88 Finance REFR Research Frontiers Incorporated Common Stock 4.46 Miscellaneous RSSS Research Solutions Inc Common Stock 2.55 Miscellaneous RETO ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. Common Shares 0.9499 Capital Goods RWLK ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Ordinary Shares 2.64 Health Care RIBT RiceBran Technologies Common Stock 0.8203 Consumer Non-Durables RIGL Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 3.745 Health Care REI Ring Energy Inc. Common Stock 1.06 Energy RMTI Rockwell Medical Inc. (DE) Common Stock 1.37 Health Care RMCF Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. Common Stock 4.64 Consumer Non-Durables ROCCW Roth CH Acquisition II Co. 1.82 RES RPC Inc. Common Stock 3.67 Energy RUHN Ruhnn Holding Limited American Depositary Shares 3.31 Consumer Services SANW S&W Seed Company Common Stock (NV) 3.55 Consumer Non-Durables SACH Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares 4.12 Consumer Services SB Safe Bulkers Inc Common Stock ($0.001 par value) 1.83 Transportation SFET Safe-T Group Ltd. American Depositary Share 1.63 Technology SLRX Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 1.26 Health Care SALM Salem Media Group Inc. Class A Common Stock 1.75 Consumer Services SMM Salient Midstream Common Shares of Beneficial Interest 4.93 SJT San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Common Stock 3.83 Energy SNMP Sanchez Midstream Partners LP Common Stock 0.801 Energy SD SandRidge Energy Inc. Common Stock 4.5 Energy SVRA Savara Inc. Common Stock 1.77 Health Care WORX SCWorx Corp. Common Stock 1.96 Consumer Services SEAC SeaChange International Inc. Common Stock 1.285 Technology SMHI SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Common Stock 3.02 Transportation SHIP Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Common Stock 1.01 Transportation EYES Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Common Stock 1.885 Health Care SECO Secoo Holding Limited ADR 2.84 Consumer Services SEEL Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 2.17 Health Care SELB Selecta Biosciences Inc. Common Stock 3.36 Health Care LEDS SemiLEDS Corporation Common Stock 3.44 Technology SNCA Seneca Biopharma Inc. Common Stock 1.38 Health Care SNES SenesTech Inc. Common Stock 2.18 Basic Industries AIHS Senmiao Technology Limited Common Stock 1.59 Finance SENS Senseonics Holdings Inc. Common Stock 2.42 Capital Goods SRTS Sensus Healthcare Inc. Common Stock 3.77 Health Care SREV ServiceSource International Inc. Common Stock 1.5 Miscellaneous SESN Sesen Bio Inc. Common Stock 1.66 Health Care SGOC SGOCO Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (Cayman Islands) 1.66 Technology PIXY ShiftPixy Inc. Common Stock 2.96 Technology TYHT Shineco Inc. Common Stock 3.72 Consumer Non-Durables SIEB Siebert Financial Corp. Common Stock 3.61 Finance SIEN Sientra Inc. Common Stock 4.62 Health Care SMTS Sierra Metals Inc. Common Stock 3.67 Basic Industries SIFY Sify Technologies Limited American Depositary Shares 2.35 Technology SGLB Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock 3.97 Consumer Durables SSNT SilverSun Technologies Inc. Common Stock 4.41 Miscellaneous SINO Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Common Stock 3.57 Transportation SINT SiNtx Technologies Inc. Common Stock 2.02 Health Care SIOX Sio Gene Therapies Inc. Common Stock 2.88 Health Care EDTK Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited Ordinary Share 3.34 Consumer Services SND Smart Sand Inc. Common Stock 1.88 Basic Industries SCKT Socket Mobile Inc. Common Stock 2.9 Technology SLNO Soleno Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 2.06 Health Care SNGX Soligenix Inc. Common Stock 1.6 Health Care XPL Solitario Zinc Corp. Common Stock 0.71 Basic Industries SONM Sonim Technologies Inc. Common Stock 0.9233 Public Utilities SONN Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. Common Stock 2.67 Health Care SOS SOS Limited American Depositary Shares 2.01 Finance SOHO Sotherly Hotels Inc. Common Stock 2.71 Consumer Services SWN Southwestern Energy Company Common Stock 3.39 Energy SGRP SPAR Group Inc. Common Stock 1.35 Miscellaneous SPPI Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.Common Stock 3.94 Health Care ANY Sphere 3D Corp. Common Shares 1.98 Technology SRAX SRAX Inc. Class A Common Stock 3.06 Technology STAF Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. Common Stock (DE) 0.9469 Technology STRR Star Equity Holdings Inc. Common Stock 3.79 Health Care MITO Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. ADS 1.72 Health Care GASS StealthGas Inc. Common Stock 2.72 Transportation STCN Steel Connect Inc. Common Stock 2.64 Miscellaneous STXS Stereotaxis Inc. Common Stock 4.88 Health Care STON StoneMor Inc. Common Stock 3.36 Consumer Services SSKN Strata Skin Sciences Inc. Common Stock 1.85 Health Care STRM Streamline Health Solutions Inc. Common Stock 1.6601 Technology SBBP Strongbridge Biopharma plc Ordinary Shares 2.89 Health Care WISA Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. Common Stock 3.65 Technology SNDE Sundance Energy Inc. Common Stock 2.12 Energy SNDL Sundial Growers Inc. Common Shares 0.6612 Consumer Durables SNSS Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 3.07 Health Care SSY SunLink Health Systems Inc. Common Stock 1.54 Health Care SLGG Super League Gaming Inc. Common Stock 3.45 Consumer Services SPCB SuperCom Ltd. Ordinary Shares (Israel) 1.28 Technology SDPI Superior Drilling Products Inc. Common Stock 0.9367 Energy SPRT Support.com Inc. Common Stock 2.13 Technology SRGA Surgalign Holdings Inc. Common Stock 2.1 Health Care SYNC Synacor Inc. Common Stock 1.66 Technology SNCR Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Common Stock 4.94 Technology SYBX Synlogic Inc. Common Stock 4.27 Health Care SYN Synthetic Biologics Inc. Common Stock 0.8463 Health Care SYPR Sypris Solutions Inc. Common Stock 2.31 Capital Goods TTOO T2 Biosystems Inc. Common Stock 1.88 Health Care TAIT Taitron Components Incorporated Class A Common Stock 3.22 Technology TLC Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. American Depository Shares 4.8376 Health Care TKAT Takung Art Co. Ltd. Common Stock 1.71 Consumer Services TANH Tantech Holdings Ltd. Common Stock 1.86 Basic Industries TRX Tanzanian Gold Corporation Common Stock 0.6334 Basic Industries TAOP Taoping Inc. Ordinary Shares 3.24 Technology TEDU Tarena International Inc. American Depositary Shares 3.18 Consumer Services TH Target Hospitality Corp. Common Stock 1.55 Consumer Services TGB Taseko Mines Ltd. Common Stock 1.33 Basic Industries GLG TD Holdings Inc. Common Stock 2.29 Finance PETZ TDH Holdings Inc. Common Shares 2.03 Consumer Non-Durables TCCO Technical Communications Corporation Common Stock 4.1 Technology TK Teekay Corporation Common Stock 2.69 Transportation TEF Telefonica SA Common Stock 4.52 Public Utilities TNAV Telenav Inc. Common Stock 4.76 Capital Goods TLGT Teligent Inc. Common Stock 1.27 Health Care TELL Tellurian Inc. Common Stock 2.7 Energy TENX Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 2.58 Health Care TGC Tengasco Inc. Common Stock 1.58 Energy TTI Tetra Technologies Inc. Common Stock 1.31 Energy WTER The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Common Stock 1.15 Consumer Non-Durables STKS The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. Common Stock 4.09 Consumer Services TXMD TherapeuticsMD Inc. Common Stock 1.44 Health Care THTX Theratechnologies Inc. Common Shares 2.36 Health Care THMO ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. Common Stock 2.73 Capital Goods TMBR Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 1.11 Health Care TMDI Titan Medical Inc. Ordinary Shares 2.38 Health Care TTNP Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 3.25 Health Care TLSA Tiziana Life Sciences plc American Depository Share 4.3 Health Care TOMZ TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. Common Stock 4.89 Basic Industries TNXP Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Common Stock 0.98 Health Care TOPS TOP Ships Inc. Common Stock 1.64 Transportation TRCH Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. Common Stock 1.67 Energy TBLT ToughBuilt Industries Inc. Common Stock 1.29 Capital Goods TRXC TransEnterix Inc. Common Stock 3.24 Health Care TGA TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada) 1.15 Energy RIG Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) Common Stock 2.68 Energy TRMT Tremont Mortgage Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest 4.04 Consumer Services TRVN Trevena Inc. Common Stock 2.16 Health Care TRVI Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 3.01 Health Care TMQ Trilogy Metals Inc. Common Stock 2.01 Basic Industries TRIB Trinity Biotech plc American Depositary Shares 4.54 Health Care TPHS Trinity Place Holdings Inc. Common Stock 1.96 Consumer Services TRT Trio-Tech International Common Stock 4.5487 Technology TRVG trivago N.V. American Depositary Shares 2.18 Technology 1 TrueCar Inc. Common Stock 4.85 Technology TC TuanChe Limited American Depositary Shares 3.9 Miscellaneous TOUR Tuniu Corporation American Depositary Shares 2.16 Consumer Services TYME Tyme Technologies Inc. Common Stock 1.85 Health Care USEG U.S. Energy Corp. Common Stock 4.5 Energy USWS U.S. Well Services Inc. Class A Common Stock 0.729 Energy UK Ucommune International Ltd Ordinary Shares 4.89 Miscellaneous UAMY United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock 0.87 Capital Goods URG Ur Energy Inc Common Shares (Canada) 0.957 Basic Industries UEC Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock 1.58 Basic Industries UONEK Urban One Inc. Class D Common Stock 1.56 Consumer Services MYT Urban Tea Inc. Ordinary Shares 2.18 Basic Industries USDP USD Partners LP Common Units representing limited partner interest 4.65 Transportation USIO Usio Inc. Common Stock 3.03 Finance UTSI UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 1.92 Capital Goods UXIN Uxin Limited ADS 1.31 Miscellaneous EGY VAALCO Energy Inc. Common Stock 2.29 Energy VCNX Vaccinex Inc. Common Stock 2.67 Health Care VBLT Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Ordinary Shares 2.56 Health Care VBIV VBI Vaccines Inc. New Common Stock (Canada) 3.08 Health Care VNTR Venator Materials PLC Ordinary Shares 4.13 Basic Industries VERO Venus Concept Inc. Common Stock 2.32 Health Care VEON VEON Ltd. ADS 1.77 Public Utilities VSTM Verastem Inc. Common Stock 2.19 Health Care VERB Verb Technology Company Inc. Common Stock 1.83 Consumer Services VRME VerifyMe Inc. Common Stock 4.29 Basic Industries VTNR Vertex Energy Inc Common Stock 1.09 Energy BBIG Vinco Ventures Inc. Common Stock 4.56 Consumer Non-Durables VIRC Virco Manufacturing Corporation Common Stock 2.76 Consumer Durables VTSI VirTra Inc. Common Stock 3.99 Consumer Durables VISL Vislink Technologies Inc. Common Stock 2.51 Capital Goods VGZ Vista Gold Corp Common Stock 0.99 Basic Industries VTGN VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 2.07 Health Care VIVE Viveve Medical Inc. Common Stock 3.46 Health Care VOC VOC Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest 2.73 Energy VNRX VolitionRX Limited Common Stock 4.01 Health Care VOLT Volt Information Sciences Inc. Common Stock 2.87 Technology PPR Voya Prime Rate Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest 4.51 VTVT vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock 2.13 Health Care VYNE VYNE Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock 1.87 Health Care WTI W&T Offshore Inc. Common Stock 2.28 Energy WAFU Wah Fu Education Group Limited Ordinary Shares 4.44 Consumer Services WTRH Waitr Holdings Inc. Common Stock 3.32 Miscellaneous WSG Wanda Sports Group Company Limited American Depositary Shares 2.5 Consumer Services HIO Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Common Stock 4.92 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Common Stock 2.96 Consumer Services WRN Western Copper and Gold Corporation Common Stock 1.26 Basic Industries WHLR Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. Common Stock 2.78 Consumer Services WHLM Wilhelmina International Inc. Common Stock 4.71 Consumer Services WTT Wireless Telecom Group Inc. Common Stock 2.04 Capital Goods XELB Xcel Brands Inc. Common Stock 1.4 Miscellaneous XBIO Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Common Stock 2.52 Health Care HX Xiaobai Maimai Inc. ADR 2.58 Finance XIN Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd American Depositary Shares 2.58 Basic Industries XSPA XpresSpa Group Inc. Common Stock 1.61 Consumer Services XTNT Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. Common Stock 1.52 Health Care XTLB XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. American Depositary Shares 3.49 Health Care XNET Xunlei Limited American Depositary Receipts 3.99 Technology YTRA Yatra Online Inc. Ordinary Shares 2.22 Consumer Services YRD Yiren Digital Ltd. American Depositary Shares each representing two ordinary shares 3.64 Finance YPF YPF Sociedad Anonima Common Stock 3.25 Energy CTIB Yunhong CTI Ltd. Common Stock 1.99 Basic Industries ZGYHR Yunhong International Right 0.39 Finance YJ Yunji Inc. American Depository Shares 2.54 Consumer Services ZAGG ZAGG Inc Common Stock (Delaware) 4.19 Consumer Services ZNTEW Zanite Acquisition Corp. 3.21 ZCMD Zhongchao Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares 1.93 Consumer Services ZIOP ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc Common Stock 3.6 Health Care ZKIN ZK International Group Co. Ltd Ordinary Share 3.08 Capital Goods ZOM Zomedica Corp. Common Shares 1 Health Care ZSAN Zosano Pharma Corporation Common Stock 1.06 Health Care CNET ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Common Stock 2.4 Technology ZYNE Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock 3.58 Health Care

