Are you looking for penny stocks on Nasdaq to buy and hold?
Since the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a growing interest in the stock market trading. Most of the new generation traders are now trying their luck with penny stocks. The Nasdaq has hit fresh lifetime highs this year despite the crashes last year.
Many newbie traders are looking for a list of penny stocks to buy now. Since penny stocks are trading at a low price, people think they are cheap. There are many Penny stocks traded on the exchange.
Here’s a list of all the penny stocks traded on Nasdaq. Remember, low price does not necessarily mean they are undervalued.
NASDAQ Penny Stocks Below $5: Nasdaq Penny stocks list, trading below $5. (Price as of 27 January 2021).
|Symbol
|Stock Name
|Price (in $)
|Sector
|VCVCW
|10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp
|2.3144
|ATNF
|180 Life Sciences Corp. Common Stock
|3.49
|Health Care
|XXII
|22nd Century Group Inc. Common Stock
|2.61
|Consumer Non-Durables
|NMTR
|9 Meters Biopharma Inc. Common Stock
|1.23
|Health Care
|JFU
|9F Inc. American Depositary Shares
|1.47
|Finance
|AHC
|A.H. Belo Corporation (TX) Common Stock
|1.95
|Consumer Services
|ABEO
|Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|1.98
|Health Care
|FAX
|Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Common Stock
|4.4
|AXAS
|Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Common Stock
|2.72
|Energy
|ACST
|Acasti Pharma Inc. Class A Common Stock
|0.8348
|Health Care
|ACRX
|AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|1.91
|Health Care
|ACER
|Acer Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (DE)
|3.72
|Health Care
|ADMS
|Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|4.51
|Health Care
|ADMP
|Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Common Stock
|1.27
|Health Care
|AEY
|ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. Common Stock
|3.13
|Consumer Services
|ADIL
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock
|2.25
|Health Care
|ADTX
|ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|3.8
|Health Care
|ADMA
|ADMA Biologics Inc Common Stock
|2.42
|Health Care
|ADXS
|Advaxis Inc. Common Stock
|0.79
|Health Care
|AEG
|AEGON N.V. Common Stock
|4.28
|Finance
|AEHR
|Aehr Test Systems Common Stock
|2.44
|Capital Goods
|AMTX
|Aemetis Inc. Common Stock
|4.03
|Basic Industries
|AENZ
|Aenza S.A.A. American Depositary Shares
|2.34
|Basic Industries
|ARBGW
|Aequi Acquisition Corp.
|1.71
|ARPO
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|1.31
|Health Care
|AEZS
|Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Common Stock
|0.769
|Health Care
|AEMD
|Aethlon Medical Inc. Common Stock
|2.7
|Health Care
|MITT
|AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. Common Stock
|3.11
|AGBAR
|AGBA Acquisition Limited Right
|0.3808
|Finance
|AGEN
|Agenus Inc. Common Stock
|3.42
|Health Care
|AGE
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|1.895
|Health Care
|AGRX
|Agile Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|2.97
|Health Care
|AGFS
|AgroFresh Solutions Inc. Common Stock
|2.01
|Basic Industries
|AIKI
|AIkido Pharma Inc. Common Stock
|1.21
|Health Care
|ALRN
|Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|2.055
|Health Care
|AIM
|AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Common Stock
|2.13
|Health Care
|AIRI
|Air Industries Group Common Stock
|1.55
|Capital Goods
|ANTE
|AirNet Technology Inc. American Depositary Shares
|2.47
|Technology
|AKTX
|Akari Therapeutics plc ADR (0.01 USD)
|2.93
|Health Care
|AKBA
|Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|3.15
|Health Care
|AKER
|Akers Biosciences Inc. Common Stock
|2.69
|Health Care
|AKU
|Akumin Inc. Common Shares
|2.94
|Health Care
|ALSK
|Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. Common Stock
|3.28
|Public Utilities
|ALACR
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation Rights exp April 26 2021
|0.8511
|Finance
|AXU
|Alexco Resource Corp Common Shares (Canada)
|2.72
|Basic Industries
|ALYA
|Alithya Group inc. Class A Subordinate Voting Shares
|2.41
|Technology
|ALJJ
|ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|1.35
|Miscellaneous
|ALNA
|Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|1.63
|Health Care
|AESE
|Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. Common Stock
|1.7
|Consumer Services
|AAU
|Almaden Minerals Ltd. Common Shares
|0.6302
|Basic Industries
|ATHE
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited American Depositary Shares
|1.72
|Health Care
|ABEV
|Ambev S.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing 1 Common Share)
|2.94
|Consumer Non-Durables
|AMC
|AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Common Stock
|2.98
|Consumer Services
|AREC
|American Resources Corporation Class A Common Stock
|2.62
|Consumer Services
|AMS
|American Shared Hospital Services Common Stock
|2.5
|Health Care
|USAS
|Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Common Shares no par value
|2.68
|Basic Industries
|ASRV
|AmeriServ Financial Inc. Common Stock
|3.4701
|Finance
|AMST
|Amesite Inc. Common Stock
|4.43
|Technology
|AMRX
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Class A Common Stock
|4.86
|Health Care
|AMPE
|Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.55
|Health Care
|AMPY
|Amplify Energy Corp. Common Stock
|2.02
|Energy
|ANCN
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. American Depositary Share
|2.56
|Health Care
|ANDAR
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III Right
|0.42
|Finance
|ANIX
|Anixa Biosciences Inc. Common Stock
|4.43
|Health Care
|ATRS
|Antares Pharma Inc. Common Stock
|4.29
|Health Care
|AEHL
|Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited Common Stock (0.024 par)
|2.76
|Capital Goods
|ANH
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Common Stock
|2.63
|Consumer Services
|AIV
|Apartment Investment and Management Company Common Stock
|4.77
|Consumer Services
|APEN
|Apollo Endosurgery Inc. Common Stock
|4
|Health Care
|AGTC
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Common Stock
|4.68
|Health Care
|APTX
|Aptinyx Inc. Common Stock
|4.02
|Health Care
|APM
|Aptorum Group Limited Class A Ordinary Shares
|3.45
|Health Care
|APTO
|Aptose Biosciences Inc. Common Shares
|4.42
|Health Care
|AQMS
|Aqua Metals Inc. Common Stock
|4.62
|Basic Industries
|ABUS
|Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Common Stock
|3.96
|Health Care
|ARC
|ARC Document Solutions Inc. Common Stock
|1.96
|Consumer Services
|ABIO
|ARCA biopharma Inc. Common Stock
|4.65
|Health Care
|RKDA
|Arcadia Biosciences Inc. Common Stock
|3.05
|Consumer Non-Durables
|ASC
|Ardmore Shipping Corporation Common Stock
|3.33
|Transportation
|AAIC
|Arlington Asset Investment Corp Class A (new)
|3.88
|Consumer Services
|ARMP
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|3.37
|Health Care
|AFI
|Armstrong Flooring Inc. Common Stock
|4.09
|Consumer Non-Durables
|ARTW
|Art's-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. Common Stock
|2.99
|Capital Goods
|ARTL
|Artelo Biosciences Inc. Common Stock
|1.01
|Health Care
|AHT
|Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc Common Stock
|2.64
|Consumer Services
|APWC
|Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Ltd. Ordinary Shares (Bermuda)
|4.115
|Basic Industries
|ASLN
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares
|2.14
|Health Care
|ASRT
|Assertio Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|0.7809
|Health Care
|ASTC
|Astrotech Corporation (DE) Common Stock
|2.33
|Capital Goods
|AACG
|ATA Creativity Global American Depositary Shares
|1.4
|Consumer Services
|ATHX
|Athersys Inc. Common Stock
|1.83
|Health Care
|ATIF
|ATIF Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares
|1.19
|Consumer Services
|AAME
|Atlantic American Corporation Common Stock
|2.45
|Finance
|AT
|Atlantic Power Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada)
|3
|Energy
|ATOS
|Atossa Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|1.67
|Health Care
|LIFE
|aTyr Pharma Inc. Common Stock
|3.92
|Health Care
|EARS
|Auris Medical Holding Ltd. Common Shares 0.01 SF (Bermuda)
|2.8
|Health Care
|JG
|Aurora Mobile Limited American Depositary Shares
|3.98
|Technology
|AUTO
|AutoWeb Inc. Common Stock
|3.44
|Technology
|AVCO
|Avalon GloboCare Corp. Common Stock
|1.18
|Consumer Services
|AWX
|Avalon Holdings Corporation Common Stock
|3.02
|Public Utilities
|AVGR
|Avinger Inc. Common Stock
|2.09
|Health Care
|ASM
|Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada)
|1.21
|Basic Industries
|AWRE
|Aware Inc. Common Stock
|4.29
|Technology
|AZRX
|AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Common Stock
|1.24
|Health Care
|BOSC
|B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Common Stock
|2.5234
|Technology
|BTN
|Ballantyne Strong Inc. Common Stock
|2.01
|Miscellaneous
|BBAR
|Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. ADS
|2.88
|Finance
|BBVA
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Common Stock
|4.92
|Finance
|BBD
|Banco Bradesco Sa American Depositary Shares
|4.78
|Finance
|SAN
|Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR (Spain)
|3.23
|Finance
|BNED
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc Common Stock
|4.96
|Consumer Services
|BRN
|Barnwell Industries Inc. Common Stock
|2.21
|Energy
|BXRX
|Baudax Bio Inc. Common Stock
|1.57
|Health Care
|BBGI
|Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. Class A Common Stock
|2.27
|Consumer Services
|BLCM
|Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|4.31
|Health Care
|BLU
|BELLUS Health Inc. Common Shares
|3.93
|Health Care
|BNTC
|Benitec Biopharma Inc. Common Stock
|3.98
|Health Care
|BRY
|Berry Corporation (bry) Common Stock
|4.2
|Energy
|BEST
|BEST Inc. American Depositary Shares each representing one Class A Ordinary Share
|2.43
|Transportation
|BGCP
|BGC Partners Inc Class A Common Stock
|3.83
|Finance
|BRPAR
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. Right
|1.955
|Finance
|BKYI
|BIO-key International Inc. Common Stock
|4.18
|Technology
|BPTH
|Bio-Path Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|4.33
|Health Care
|BCDA
|BioCardia Inc. Common Stock
|4.39
|Health Care
|BDSI
|BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Common Stock
|4.21
|Health Care
|BHTG
|BioHiTech Global Inc. Common Stock
|1.75
|Consumer Services
|BIOL
|Biolase Inc. Common Stock
|1.09
|Health Care
|BLRX
|BioLineRx Ltd. American Depositary Shares
|2.53
|Health Care
|BSGM
|BioSig Technologies Inc. Common Stock
|4.7
|Health Care
|BGI
|Birks Group Inc. Common Stock
|1.29
|Consumer Services
|BKTI
|BK Technologies Corporation Common Stock
|3.46
|Technology
|BKCC
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Common Stock
|2.91
|BDR
|Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. Common Stock
|1.59
|Technology
|BHAT
|Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ordinary Shares
|1.27
|Consumer Non-Durables
|BKEP
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. Common Units
|2.02
|Energy
|DHF
|BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock
|2.99
|BIMI
|BOQI International Medical Inc. Common Stock
|1.97
|Capital Goods
|BRQS
|Borqs Technologies Inc. Ordinary Shares
|1.19
|Technology
|BORR
|Borr Drilling Limited Common Shares
|0.9152
|Energy
|BOXL
|Boxlight Corporation Class A Common Stock
|2.2
|Consumer Services
|BPT
|BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Common Stock
|2.92
|Energy
|BHR
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Common Stock
|4.7
|Consumer Services
|BREZR
|Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. Right
|0.3225
|Finance
|BRFS
|BRF S.A.
|3.78
|Consumer Non-Durables
|BBI
|Brickell Biotech Inc. Common Stock
|1.21
|Health Care
|BLIN
|Bridgeline Digital Inc. Common Stock
|3.28
|Technology
|BRLIR
|Brilliant Acquisition Corporation Rights
|0.41
|Finance
|BYFC
|Broadway Financial Corporation Common Stock
|2.15
|Finance
|BKD
|Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Common Stock
|4.58
|Health Care
|BSQR
|BSQUARE Corporation Common Stock
|1.78
|Miscellaneous
|BBW
|Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Common Stock
|4.43
|Consumer Services
|CLBS
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Common Stock
|2.5
|Health Care
|CALA
|Calithera Biosciences Inc. Common Stock
|2.93
|Health Care
|CLMT
|Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. Common Units
|3.67
|Energy
|CEI
|Camber Energy Inc. Common Stock
|1.23
|Energy
|CANF
|Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd Sponsored ADR (Israel)
|1.98
|Health Care
|CAN
|Canaan Inc. American Depositary Shares
|4.8
|Technology
|CGIX
|Cancer Genetics Inc. Common Stock
|4.3
|Health Care
|CASI
|CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|3.25
|Health Care
|CSLT
|Castlight Health Inc. Class B Common Stock
|1.68
|Technology
|CTRM
|Castor Maritime Inc. Common Shares
|0.425
|Transportation
|CATB
|Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|2.74
|Health Care
|CPRX
|Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|3.67
|Health Care
|YCBD
|cbdMD Inc. Common Stock
|3.8
|Consumer Non-Durables
|CEL
|Cellcom Israel Ltd. Ordinary Shares
|4.44
|Public Utilities
|APOP
|Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. American Depositary Shares
|3.16
|Health Care
|CLRB
|Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Common Stock
|1.94
|Health Care
|CLSN
|Celsion Corporation Common Stock
|1.74
|Health Care
|CETX
|Cemtrex Inc. Common Stock
|1.64
|Capital Goods
|CETXP
|Cemtrex Inc. Series 1 Preferred Stock
|2.1
|Capital Goods
|CDEV
|Centennial Resource Development Inc. Class A Common Stock
|2.26
|Energy
|CERC
|Cerecor Inc. Common Stock
|3.09
|Health Care
|CHRA
|Charah Solutions Inc. Common Stock
|4.26
|Basic Industries
|CTHR
|Charles & Colvard Ltd Common Stock
|1.395
|Consumer Durables
|CHEK
|Check-Cap Ltd. Ordinary Share
|1.63
|Health Care
|CKPT
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|3.73
|Health Care
|CHMA
|Chiasma Inc. Common Stock
|4.16
|Health Care
|CHS
|Chico's FAS Inc. Common Stock
|2.16
|Consumer Services
|CCRC
|China Customer Relations Centers Inc. Ordinary Shares
|4.1
|Miscellaneous
|HGSH
|China HGS Real Estate Inc. Common Stock
|2.22
|Finance
|CIH
|China Index Holdings Limited American Depository Shares
|2.11
|Technology
|CJJD
|China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. Common Stock
|1.19
|Health Care
|CLEU
|China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares
|3.81
|Consumer Services
|CHNR
|China Natural Resources Inc. Common Stock
|1.82
|Basic Industries
|CPHI
|China Pharma Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|0.7368
|Health Care
|SXTC
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ordinary Shares
|0.7
|Health Care
|CXDC
|China XD Plastics Company Limited Common Stock
|1.1
|Capital Goods
|PLIN
|China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. Ordinary Shares
|1.09
|Consumer Non-Durables
|CDXC
|ChromaDex Corporation Common Stock
|4.8
|Consumer Durables
|CDTX
|Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|2.38
|Health Care
|CIDM
|Cinedigm Corp. Class A Common Stock
|1.31
|Consumer Services
|CTXR
|Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|1.25
|Health Care
|CCO
|Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|1.7
|Consumer Services
|CLRO
|ClearOne Inc. (DE) Common Stock
|2.48
|Public Utilities
|CLSD
|Clearside Biomedical Inc. Common Stock
|3.66
|Health Care
|CLIR
|ClearSign Technologies Corporation Common Stock
|3.94
|Capital Goods
|CBLI
|Cleveland BioLabs Inc. Common Stock
|4.06
|Health Care
|CLOVW
|Clover Health Investments Corp.
|3.45
|CLPS
|CLPS Incorporation Common Stock
|3.49
|Technology
|CNSP
|CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|2.02
|Health Care
|COCP
|Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Common Stock
|2.21
|Health Care
|CCNC
|Code Chain New Continent Limited Common Stock
|1.91
|Consumer Durables
|CWBR
|CohBar Inc. Common Stock
|1.65
|Health Care
|CLNY
|Colony Capital Inc.
|4.75
|Consumer Services
|CSCW
|Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Ordinary Shares
|0.88
|Basic Industries
|JCS
|Communications Systems Inc. Common Stock
|4.77
|Public Utilities
|CIG
|Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS American Depositary Shares
|2.61
|Public Utilities
|SCOR
|comScore Inc. Common Stock
|3.29
|Miscellaneous
|COMS
|ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock
|2.1
|CHCI
|Comstock Holding Companies Inc. Class A Common Stock
|3.53
|Finance
|LODE
|Comstock Mining Inc. Common Stock
|1.19
|Basic Industries
|CRK
|Comstock Resources Inc. Common Stock
|4.73
|Energy
|CDOR
|Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. Common Stock
|4.62
|Consumer Services
|CFMS
|Conformis Inc. Common Stock
|1.39
|Health Care
|CNFR
|Conifer Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|2.9
|Finance
|CPSS
|Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. Common Stock
|4.62
|Finance
|MCF
|Contango Oil & Gas Company Common Stock (TX)
|2.85
|Energy
|CRBP
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|2.36
|Health Care
|CAAP
|Corporacion America Airports SA Common Shares
|3.79
|Transportation
|KOR
|Corvus Gold Inc. Common Shares
|2.27
|Basic Industries
|CRVS
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|3.89
|Health Care
|CPAH
|CounterPath Corporation Common Stock
|3.38
|Technology
|CVU
|CPI Aerostructures Inc. Common Stock
|4.02
|Capital Goods
|CREX
|Creative Realities Inc. Common Stock
|1.76
|Technology
|CIK
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. Common Stock
|3.16
|DHY
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Common Stock
|2.3
|CPG
|Crescent Point Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada)
|3.16
|Energy
|CRHM
|CRH Medical Corporation Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
|2.26
|Health Care
|CCLP
|CSI Compressco LP Common Units
|1.17
|Energy
|CTIC
|CTI BioPharma Corp. (DE) Common Stock
|3.27
|Health Care
|CPIX
|Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|3.22
|Health Care
|CVV
|CVD Equipment Corporation Common Stock
|4.93
|Technology
|CYAN
|Cyanotech Corporation Common Stock
|3.4025
|Consumer Durables
|CYCN
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|3.33
|Health Care
|CTEK
|CynergisTek Inc. Common Stock
|2.08
|Miscellaneous
|CYRN
|CYREN Ltd. Ordinary Shares
|1.29
|Technology
|DARE
|Dare Bioscience Inc. Common Stock
|2.91
|Health Care
|DTSS
|Datasea Inc. Common Stock
|3.44
|Technology
|DTEA
|DAVIDsTEA Inc. Common Stock
|2.85
|Consumer Non-Durables
|DWSN
|Dawson Geophysical Company Common Stock
|2.61
|Energy
|DNN
|Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada)
|0.7227
|Basic Industries
|DSWL
|Deswell Industries Inc. Common Shares
|3.2734
|Consumer Non-Durables
|DHX
|DHI Group Inc. Common Stock
|2.4
|Miscellaneous
|DSX
|Diana Shipping inc. common stock
|2.42
|Transportation
|DFFN
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|1.16
|Health Care
|DGLY
|Digital Ally Inc. Common Stock
|2.59
|Technology
|DRTT
|DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. Common Shares
|2.27
|Technology
|DHC
|Diversified Healthcare Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
|4.425
|Consumer Services
|DXYN
|Dixie Group Inc. (The) Common Stock
|3.43
|Consumer Durables
|DSS
|Document Security Systems Inc. Common Stock
|4.03
|Consumer Durables
|DOGZ
|Dogness (International) Corporation Class A Common Stock
|2.08
|Consumer Durables
|DLPN
|Dolphin Entertainment Inc. Common Stock
|3.98
|Consumer Services
|DVD
|Dover Motorsports Inc. Common Stock
|2.42
|Consumer Services
|DPW
|DPW Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|5
|Capital Goods
|LYL
|Dragon Victory International Limited Ordinary Shares
|2.59
|Finance
|DS
|Drive Shack Inc.
|2.45
|Consumer Services
|DXF
|Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares
|1.42
|Finance
|DRRX
|DURECT Corporation Common Stock
|2.22
|Health Care
|DLNG
|Dynagas LNG Partners LP Common Units
|2.67
|Consumer Services
|DYNT
|Dynatronics Corporation Common Stock
|1.31
|Health Care
|ESSCR
|East Stone Acquisition Corporation Right
|0.48
|Technology
|EAST
|Eastside Distilling Inc. Common Stock
|1.5
|Consumer Non-Durables
|MOHO
|ECMOHO Limited American Depositary Shares
|2.34
|Consumer Services
|ADOCR
|Edoc Acquisition Corp. Right
|0.49
|Finance
|ELSE
|Electro-Sensors Inc. Common Stock
|4.85
|Capital Goods
|ECOR
|electroCore Inc. Common Stock
|2.57
|Health Care
|ELVT
|Elevate Credit Inc. Common Stock
|4.25
|Finance
|ELOX
|Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|3.93
|Health Care
|EMAN
|eMagin Corporation Common Stock
|2.74
|Technology
|EMKR
|EMCORE Corporation Common Stock
|4.58
|Technology
|EEX
|Emerald Holding Inc. Common Stock
|4.47
|Miscellaneous
|MSN
|Emerson Radio Corporation Common Stock
|1.19
|Consumer Non-Durables
|EMX
|EMX Royalty Corporation Common Shares (Canada)
|3.61
|Basic Industries
|EXK
|Endeavour Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada)
|4.62
|Basic Industries
|NDRA
|ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. Common Stock
|2.16
|Health Care
|WATT
|Energous Corporation Common Stock
|3.17
|Technology
|EFOI
|Energy Focus Inc. Common Stock
|4.94
|Consumer Durables
|UUUU
|Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada)
|3.85
|Basic Industries
|ERF
|Enerplus Corporation Common Stock
|3.47
|Energy
|ENLC
|EnLink Midstream LLC Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests
|3.86
|Public Utilities
|ENOB
|Enochian Biosciences Inc. Common Stock
|3.17
|Health Care
|ENSV
|Enservco Corporation Common Stock
|1.99
|Energy
|ETTX
|Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|3.1
|Health Care
|ENTX
|Entera Bio Ltd. Ordinary Shares
|1.76
|Health Care
|ETM
|Entercom Communications Corp. Common Stock
|4.13
|Consumer Services
|EVC
|Entravision Communications Corporation Common Stock
|3.13
|Consumer Services
|ENVB
|Enveric Biosciences Inc. Common Stock
|3.99
|Technology
|ENZ
|Enzo Biochem Inc. Common Stock ($0.01 Par Value)
|2.99
|Health Care
|EPSN
|Epsilon Energy Ltd. Common Share
|3.78
|Energy
|EQS
|Equus Total Return Inc. Common Stock
|1.71
|ESGC
|Eros STX Global Corporation A Ordinary Shares
|2.08
|Consumer Services
|CLWT
|Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Common Stock
|4.2
|Consumer Durables
|EVK
|Ever-Glory International Group Inc. Common Stock
|3.71
|Consumer Non-Durables
|EVFM
|Evofem Biosciences Inc. Common Stock
|2.81
|Health Care
|EVOK
|Evoke Pharma Inc. Common Stock
|2.89
|Health Care
|EPM
|Evolution Petroleum Corporation Inc. Common Stock
|3.05
|Energy
|EVOL
|Evolving Systems Inc. Common Stock
|2.24
|Technology
|XAN
|Exantas Capital Corp.
|4.28
|Consumer Services
|EXN
|Excellon Resources Inc. Common Shares
|2.73
|Basic Industries
|XELA
|Exela Technologies Inc. Common Stock
|1
|Miscellaneous
|EXFO
|EXFO Inc
|3.66
|Capital Goods
|XCUR
|Exicure Inc. Common Stock
|2.31
|Health Care
|EXPR
|Express Inc. Common Stock
|1.17
|Consumer Services
|EXTN
|Exterran Corporation Common Stock
|4.8
|Technology
|EZPW
|EZCORP Inc. Class A Non Voting Common Stock
|4.67
|Consumer Services
|FLMN
|Falcon Minerals Corporation Class A Common Stock
|3.43
|Energy
|FAMI
|Farmmi Inc. Ordinary Shares
|1.32
|Consumer Non-Durables
|GSM
|Ferroglobe PLC Ordinary Shares
|2.2
|Basic Industries
|FGF
|FG Financial Group Inc. Common Stock
|3.67
|Finance
|FINV
|FinVolution Group American Depositary Shares
|3.63
|Finance
|FCRD
|First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. Common Stock
|3.65
|FGB
|First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
|3.38
|FSI
|Flexible Solutions International Inc. Common Stock (CDA)
|3.64
|Basic Industries
|FPAY
|FlexShopper Inc. Common Stock
|3.18
|Technology
|FTK
|Flotek Industries Inc. Common Stock
|1.79
|Basic Industries
|FLNT
|Fluent Inc. Common Stock
|4.43
|Consumer Services
|FBIO
|Fortress Biotech Inc. Common Stock
|3.45
|Health Care
|FORD
|Forward Industries Inc. Common Stock
|2.65
|Consumer Non-Durables
|FI
|Frank's International N.V. Common Stock
|2.8
|Energy
|FSP
|Franklin Street Properties Corp. Common Stock
|4.49
|Consumer Services
|RAIL
|FreightCar America Inc. Common Stock
|3.36
|Capital Goods
|HUGE
|FSD Pharma Inc. Class B Subordinate Voting Shares
|2.25
|Health Care
|FURY
|Fury Gold Mines Limited Common Shares
|1.38
|Basic Industries
|GALT
|Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|2.18
|Health Care
|GAU
|Galiano Gold Inc.
|1.22
|Basic Industries
|GLMD
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ordinary Shares
|3.67
|Health Care
|GGN
|GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust
|3.55
|GCI
|Gannett Co. Inc. Common Stock
|4.02
|Consumer Services
|GLOG
|GasLog Ltd. Common Shares
|4.55
|Consumer Services
|GLOP
|GasLog Partners LP Common Units representing limited partnership interests
|3.45
|Consumer Services
|JOB
|GEE Group Inc. Common Stock
|1.29
|Technology
|GEN
|Genesis Healthcare Inc. Common Stock
|0.6945
|Health Care
|GNUS
|Genius Brands International Inc. Common Stock
|1.46
|Consumer Services
|GNCA
|Genocea Biosciences Inc. Common Stock
|3.24
|Health Care
|GNPX
|Genprex Inc. Common Stock
|3.75
|Health Care
|GNW
|Genworth Financial Inc Common Stock
|3.07
|Finance
|GGB
|Gerdau S.A. Common Stock
|4.64
|Capital Goods
|GERN
|Geron Corporation Common Stock
|1.67
|Health Care
|GIGM
|GigaMedia Limited Ordinary Shares
|3.3
|Technology
|CO
|Global Cord Blood Corporation Common Stock
|3.92
|Health Care
|SELF
|Global Self Storage Inc. Common Stock
|3.96
|Consumer Services
|GSAT
|Globalstar Inc. Common Stock
|1.24
|Consumer Services
|GSMG
|Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary Share
|3.885
|Technology
|GLYC
|GlycoMimetics Inc. Common Stock
|3.84
|Health Care
|GMLP
|Golar LNG Partners LP Common Units Representing Limited Partnership
|3.425
|Consumer Services
|GORO
|Gold Resource Corporation Common Stock
|2.73
|Basic Industries
|GSV
|Gold Standard Ventures Corporation Common Stock (Canada)
|0.662
|Basic Industries
|AUMN
|Golden Minerals Company Common Stock
|0.7051
|Basic Industries
|GSS
|Golden Star Resources Ltd Common Stock
|3.87
|Basic Industries
|GLDG
|GoldMining Inc. Common Shares
|1.93
|Basic Industries
|GTIM
|Good Times Restaurants Inc. Common Stock
|2.96
|Consumer Services
|GTE
|Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Common Stock
|0.51
|Energy
|GECC
|Great Elm Capital Corp. Common Stock
|3.23
|GEG
|Great Elm Group Inc. Common Stock
|2.78
|Technology
|GPL
|Great Panther Mining Limited Ordinary Shares (Canada)
|0.81
|Basic Industries
|GRNQ
|Greenpro Capital Corp. Common Stock
|1.93
|Technology
|GSKY
|GreenSky Inc. Class A Common Stock
|4.84
|Miscellaneous
|GRNVR
|GreenVision Acquisition Corp Rights
|0.52
|Health Care
|GSUM
|Gridsum Holding Inc. American Depositary Shares
|1.7511
|Technology
|GVP
|GSE Systems Inc. Common Stock
|1.81
|Technology
|GTT
|GTT Communications Inc. Common Stock
|3.78
|Public Utilities
|GHSI
|Guardion Health Sciences Inc. Common Stock
|0.8091
|Health Care
|GIFI
|Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. Common Stock
|3.75
|Capital Goods
|GURE
|Gulf Resources Inc. (NV) Common Stock
|4.45
|Basic Industries
|HOFV
|Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Common Stock
|1.99
|Consumer Services
|HNRG
|Hallador Energy Company Common Stock
|1.5
|Energy
|HALL
|Hallmark Financial Services Inc. Common Stock
|3.54
|Finance
|HAPP
|Happiness Biotech Group Limited Ordinary Shares
|2
|Consumer Durables
|HCDI
|Harbor Custom Development Inc. Common Stock
|3.2
|Capital Goods
|HMY
|Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited
|4.46
|Basic Industries
|HBIO
|Harvard Bioscience Inc. Common Stock
|4.2
|Capital Goods
|HCHC
|HC2 Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|3.49
|Capital Goods
|HAACW
|Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.
|2.8999
|HCARW
|Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation
|1.34
|HLX
|Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. Common Stock
|4.4
|Energy
|HEPA
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|2.31
|Health Care
|HGBL
|Heritage Global Inc. Common Stock
|2.905
|Miscellaneous
|HIHO
|Highway Holdings Limited Common Stock
|4.225
|Capital Goods
|HIL
|Hill International Inc. Common Stock
|2.31
|Consumer Services
|HSTO
|Histogen Inc. Common Stock
|1.12
|Health Care
|HOTH
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|2.24
|Health Care
|HUSA
|Houston American Energy Corporation Common Stock
|1.95
|Energy
|HWCC
|Houston Wire & Cable Company Common Stock
|3.73
|Consumer Non-Durables
|HUSN
|Hudson Capital Inc. Ordinary Shares
|3.79
|Consumer Services
|HDSN
|Hudson Technologies Inc. Common Stock
|1.2
|Consumer Durables
|HBP
|Huttig Building Products Inc. Common Stock
|3.46
|Consumer Services
|IAG
|Iamgold Corporation Ordinary Shares
|3.44
|Basic Industries
|IBIO
|iBio Inc. Common Stock
|1.46
|Health Care
|ICON
|Iconix Brand Group Inc. Common Stock
|1.43
|Consumer Non-Durables
|IDEX
|Ideanomics Inc. Common Stock
|3.18
|Capital Goods
|IFMK
|iFresh Inc. Common Stock
|1.1
|Consumer Services
|IMAC
|IMAC Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|1.74
|Health Care
|ISNS
|Image Sensing Systems Inc. Common Stock
|4.59
|Capital Goods
|IMMP
|Immutep Limited American Depositary Shares
|3.32
|Health Care
|IMH
|Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|2.83
|Consumer Services
|IMV
|IMV Inc. Common Shares
|3.6
|Health Care
|ICD
|Independence Contract Drilling Inc. Common Stock
|3.78
|Energy
|IGC
|India Globalization Capital Inc. Common Stock
|1.52
|Technology
|INFI
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|3.82
|Health Care
|III
|Information Services Group Inc. Information Services Group Inc. Common Stock
|3.54
|Consumer Services
|INM
|InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Shares
|4.155
|Health Care
|IPHA
|Innate Pharma S.A. ADS
|4.7
|Health Care
|IHT
|InnSuites Hospitality Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest
|2.34
|Consumer Services
|INPX
|Inpixon Common Stock
|1.4
|Technology
|NSPR
|InspireMD Inc. Common Stock
|0.7213
|Health Care
|NTEC
|Intec Pharma Ltd. Ordinary Shares
|4.56
|Health Care
|ITRG
|Integra Resources Corp. Common Shares
|3.65
|Basic Industries
|IMTE
|Integrated Media Technology Limited Ordinary Shares
|4.07
|Consumer Non-Durables
|THM
|International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. Ordinary Shares (Canada)
|1.34
|Basic Industries
|IDXG
|Interpace Biosciences Inc. Common Stock
|4.19
|Health Care
|INUV
|Inuvo Inc.
|1.71
|Consumer Services
|IVR
|INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Common Stock
|3.56
|Consumer Services
|VVR
|Invesco Senior Income Trust Common Stock (DE)
|4.17
|ICMB
|Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. Common Stock
|5
|NVIV
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp Common Stock
|1.26
|Health Care
|INVO
|INVO BioScience Inc. Common Stock
|3.125
|Health Care
|IO
|Ion Geophysical Corporation Common Stock
|2.85
|Energy
|IRS
|IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Common Stock
|4.76
|Consumer Services
|ISR
|IsoRay Inc. Common Stock (DE)
|2.41
|Health Care
|ITP
|IT Tech Packaging Inc. Common Stock
|0.8529
|Consumer Durables
|ITRM
|Iterum Therapeutics plc Ordinary Share
|1.95
|Health Care
|IZEA
|IZEA Worldwide Inc. Common Stock
|4.19
|Consumer Services
|JILL
|J. Jill Inc. Common Stock
|3.83
|Consumer Non-Durables
|JAGX
|Jaguar Health Inc. Common Stock
|3.11
|Health Care
|JT
|Jianpu Technology Inc. American depositary shares
|3.01
|Technology
|JFIN
|Jiayin Group Inc. American Depositary Shares
|3.65
|Finance
|JMP
|JMP Group LLC Common Shares
|4.095
|Finance
|KDMN
|Kadmon Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|4.845
|Health Care
|KXIN
|Kaixin Auto Holdings Ordinary Share
|4.54
|Consumer Durables
|KBSF
|KBS Fashion Group Limited Common Stock
|3.35
|Consumer Non-Durables
|KIQ
|Kelso Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares
|0.71
|Capital Goods
|KIN
|Kindred Biosciences Inc. Common Stock
|4.45
|Health Care
|KFS
|Kingsway Financial Services Inc. Common Stock (DE)
|4.86
|Finance
|KTRA
|Kintara Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|1.8209
|Health Care
|KOPN
|Kopin Corporation Common Stock
|3.85
|Technology
|KOS
|Kosmos Energy Ltd. Common Shares (DE)
|2.55
|Energy
|KOSS
|Koss Corporation Common Stock
|3.54
|Consumer Non-Durables
|SCX
|L.S. Starrett Company (The) Common Stock
|4.62
|Capital Goods
|LSEAW
|Landsea Homes Corporation
|0.28
|LTRX
|Lantronix Inc. Common Stock
|4.77
|Technology
|LPTX
|Leap Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|2.42
|Health Care
|LEE
|Lee Enterprises Incorporated Common Stock
|1.41
|Consumer Services
|LEXXW
|Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
|2.25
|LEXX
|Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
|4.33
|LTRPA
|Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. Series A Common Stock
|4.41
|Technology
|LPTH
|LightPath Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock
|4.16
|Technology
|LLNW
|Limelight Networks Inc. Common Stock
|4.47
|Miscellaneous
|LCTX
|Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|2.76
|Health Care
|LGHL
|Lion Group Holding Ltd. American Depositary Share
|2.99
|Finance
|LPCN
|Lipocine Inc. Common Stock
|2.28
|Health Care
|YVR
|Liquid Media Group Ltd. Common Shares
|1.84
|Technology
|LQDA
|Liquidia Corporation Common Stock
|2.99
|Health Care
|LIVX
|LiveXLive Media Inc. Common Stock
|4.2
|Consumer Services
|LIXT
|Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|3.49
|Health Care
|LIZI
|LIZHI INC. American Depositary Shares
|3.83
|Technology
|LYG
|Lloyds Banking Group Plc American Depositary Shares
|1.9
|Finance
|LMFA
|LM Funding America Inc. Common Stock
|1.69
|Finance
|LOACR
|Longevity Acquisition Corporation Right
|1.13
|Finance
|LXU
|LSB Industries Inc. Common Stock
|3.71
|Basic Industries
|LUB
|Luby's Inc. Common Stock
|2.85
|Consumer Services
|LFT
|Lument Finance Trust Inc. Common Stock
|3.29
|Consumer Services
|LKCO
|Luokung Technology Corp Ordinary Shares
|0.641
|Technology
|MAGS
|Magal Security Systems Ltd. Ordinary Shares
|4.38
|Capital Goods
|MHLD
|Maiden Holdings Ltd.
|2.51
|Finance
|TUSK
|Mammoth Energy Services Inc. Common Stock
|4.57
|Energy
|MNKD
|MannKind Corporation Common Stock
|3.41
|Health Care
|MCHX
|Marchex Inc. Class B Common Stock
|2.78
|Miscellaneous
|MRIN
|Marin Software Incorporated Common Stock
|2.27
|Technology
|MARPS
|Marine Petroleum Trust Units of Beneficial Interest
|3.94
|Energy
|MRKR
|Marker Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|2.03
|Health Care
|MBII
|Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. Common Stock
|1.6
|Basic Industries
|MMLP
|Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership
|1.88
|Energy
|MTNB
|Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|1.59
|Health Care
|MUX
|McEwen Mining Inc. Common Stock
|0.9418
|Basic Industries
|MDCA
|MDC Partners Inc. CL A Subordinate Voting Shares
|2.63
|Technology
|MDJH
|MDJM LTD Ordinary Share
|4.33
|Finance
|MTL
|Mechel PAO American Depositary Shares (Each rep. 1 common shares)
|1.95
|Basic Industries
|MDRR
|Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. Common Stock
|2.44
|Consumer Services
|MDIA
|Mediaco Holding Inc. Class A Common Stock
|3
|Consumer Services
|MDNA
|Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. Common Shares
|4.38
|Health Care
|MDGS
|Medigus Ltd. American Depositary Shares
|2.74
|Health Care
|MEIP
|MEI Pharma Inc. Common Stock
|2.88
|Health Care
|MTSL
|MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. Common Shares
|3.16
|Public Utilities
|MFH
|Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. ADS
|3.2
|Technology
|MREO
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc American Depositary Shares
|3.18
|Health Care
|MTR
|Mesa Royalty Trust Common Stock
|4.505
|Energy
|METX
|Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. Ordinary Shares
|2.08
|Consumer Services
|MFA
|MFA Financial Inc.
|3.87
|Consumer Services
|MGF
|MFS Government Markets Income Trust Common Stock
|4.51
|CIF
|MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Common Stock
|2.52
|MIN
|MFS Intermediate Income Trust Common Stock
|3.77
|CMU
|MFS Municipal Income Trust Common Stock
|4.475
|MICT
|MICT Inc. Common Stock
|2.35
|Capital Goods
|MTP
|Midatech Pharma PLC American Depositary Shs
|2.41
|Health Care
|MLSS
|Milestone Scientific Inc. Common Stock
|2.74
|Health Care
|MLND
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|1.88
|Health Care
|MNDO
|MIND C.T.I. Ltd. Ordinary Shares
|2.6901
|Technology
|MIND
|MIND Technology Inc. Common Stock (DE)
|2.12
|Capital Goods
|NERV
|Minerva Neurosciences Inc Common Stock
|3.19
|Health Care
|MUFG
|Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Common Stock
|4.73
|Finance
|MFG
|Mizuho Financial Group Inc. Sponosred ADR (Japan)
|2.71
|Finance
|MTC
|MMTec Inc. Common Shares
|1.9
|MOGO
|Mogo Inc. Common Shares
|4.48
|Finance
|MKD
|Molecular Data Inc. American Depositary Shares
|0.8881
|Miscellaneous
|MBRX
|Moleculin Biotech Inc. Common Stock
|1.07
|Health Care
|MKGI
|Monaker Group Inc. Common Stock
|2.27
|Consumer Services
|MOSY
|MoSys Inc. Common Stock
|2.86
|Technology
|MOTS
|Motus GI Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|1.61
|Health Care
|MCACR
|Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. Right
|1.1
|Consumer Services
|MOXC
|Moxian Inc. Common Stock
|1.76
|Technology
|GRIL
|Muscle Maker Inc Common Stock
|2.1
|Consumer Services
|MBIO
|Mustang Bio Inc. Common Stock
|4.8
|Health Care
|MVO
|MV Oil Trust Units of Beneficial Interests
|3.68
|Energy
|MYSZ
|My Size Inc. Common Stock
|1.55
|Technology
|NBRV
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc Ordinary Shares Ireland
|2.97
|Health Care
|NAKD
|Naked Brand Group Limited Ordinary Shares
|0.4541
|Consumer Non-Durables
|NAOV
|NanoVibronix Inc. Common Stock
|1.36
|Health Care
|NNVC
|NanoViricides Inc. Common Stock
|3.83
|Health Care
|NH
|NantHealth Inc. Common Stock
|3.72
|Technology
|NCMI
|National CineMedia Inc. Common Stock
|3.59
|Consumer Services
|NHLD
|National Holdings Corporation Common Stock
|3.28
|Finance
|NWG
|NatWest Group plc American Depositary Shares
|4.28
|Finance
|NAVB
|Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|2.25
|Health Care
|NNA
|Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Common stock
|3.6
|Transportation
|NM
|Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|3.45
|Transportation
|NMRD
|Nemaura Medical Inc. Common Stock
|4.91
|Health Care
|NEOS
|Neos Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|0.8241
|Health Care
|NVCN
|Neovasc Inc. Common Shares
|1.21
|Health Care
|NEPT
|Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Ordinary Shares
|2.03
|Health Care
|NTWK
|NetSol Technologies Inc. Common Stock
|4.22
|Technology
|NTIP
|Network-1 Technologies Inc. Common Stock
|3.77
|Miscellaneous
|NML
|Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Common Stock
|3.75
|NURO
|NeuroMetrix Inc. Common Stock
|4.05
|Health Care
|GBR
|New Concept Energy Inc Common Stock
|2.37
|Energy
|NGD
|New Gold Inc.
|1.96
|Basic Industries
|NYMT
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc. Common Stock
|3.91
|Consumer Services
|NBEV
|NewAge Inc. Common Stock
|2.85
|Consumer Non-Durables
|NEWA
|Newater Technology Inc. Ordinary Shares
|3.619
|Basic Industries
|NBACR
|Newborn Acquisition Corp. Right
|1.65
|Finance
|NR
|Newpark Resources Inc. Common Stock
|2.65
|Energy
|NXE
|Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares
|2.84
|Basic Industries
|NEXT
|NextDecade Corporation Common Stock
|2.67
|Public Utilities
|NEX
|NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. Common Stock
|3.44
|Energy
|NINE
|Nine Energy Service Inc. Common Stock
|2.77
|Energy
|NL
|NL Industries Inc. Common Stock
|4.64
|Basic Industries
|NOK
|Nokia Corporation Sponsored American Depositary Shares
|4.22
|Technology
|NAT
|Nordic American Tankers Limited Common Stock
|2.88
|Consumer Services
|NRT
|North European Oil Royality Trust Common Stock
|3.91
|Energy
|NAK
|Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Common Stock
|0.5163
|Basic Industries
|NVFY
|Nova Lifestyle Inc. Common Stock
|2.97
|Consumer Durables
|NBY
|NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|1.04
|Health Care
|NOVN
|Novan Inc. Common Stock
|1.36
|Health Care
|NTN
|NTN Buzztime Inc. Common Stock
|2.69
|Health Care
|NES
|Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. Common Stock
|2.75
|Energy
|NXTD
|Nxt-ID Inc. Common Stock
|1.12
|Consumer Services
|OBLG
|Oblong Inc. Common Stock
|4.6
|Technology
|OBSV
|ObsEva SA Ordinary Shares
|4.14
|Health Care
|OPTT
|Ocean Power Technologies Inc. Common Stock
|4.18
|Public Utilities
|OCGN
|Ocugen Inc. Common Stock
|2.25
|Health Care
|OCX
|OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock
|4.69
|Health Care
|ONCY
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Common Shares
|2.72
|Health Care
|ONTX
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|0.7431
|Health Care
|OSS
|One Stop Systems Inc. Common Stock
|4.05
|Technology
|ONE
|OneSmart International Education Group Limited ADS
|3.99
|Consumer Services
|OPGN
|OpGen Inc. Common Stock
|2.29
|Health Care
|OPK
|OPKO Health Inc. Common Stock
|4.38
|Health Care
|OCC
|Optical Cable Corporation Common Stock
|3.21
|Basic Industries
|OPHC
|OptimumBank Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|3.56
|Finance
|OPTN
|OptiNose Inc. Common Stock
|4.09
|Health Care
|OGEN
|Oragenics Inc. Common Stock
|1.02
|Health Care
|ORMP
|Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|4.58
|Health Care
|OEG
|Orbital Energy Group Inc. Common Stock
|4.13
|Technology
|OGI
|Organigram Holdings Inc. Common Shares
|1.74
|Health Care
|ORLA
|Orla Mining Ltd. Common Shares
|4.6
|Basic Industries
|OSMT
|Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Ordinary Shares
|4.26
|Health Care
|OSN
|Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. American Depositary Shares
|4.71
|Basic Industries
|OTIC
|Otonomy Inc. Common Stock
|4.7
|Health Care
|OTLK
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|1.31
|Health Care
|OSG
|Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. Class A Common Stock
|2.14
|Transportation
|OVID
|Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|2.58
|Health Care
|OXBR
|Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares
|2.27
|Finance
|OXSQ
|Oxford Square Capital Corp. Common Stock
|3.55
|PRFX
|PainReform Ltd. Ordinary Shares
|4.47
|Health Care
|PTN
|Palatin Technologies Inc. Common Stock
|1.15
|Health Care
|PBLA
|Panbela Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|4.06
|Health Care
|PANL
|Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Common Shares
|2.75
|Transportation
|PZG
|Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Common Stock
|1.16
|Basic Industries
|PTNR
|Partner Communications Company Ltd. American Depositary Shares
|4.66
|Public Utilities
|PAVM
|PAVmed Inc. Common Stock
|2.16
|Health Care
|PDSB
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation Common Stock
|2.76
|Health Care
|BTU
|Peabody Energy Corporation Common Stock
|3.45
|Energy
|PED
|Pedevco Corp. Common Stock
|1.43
|Energy
|PEI
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Common Stock
|1.82
|Consumer Services
|PFMT
|Performant Financial Corporation Common Stock
|1.26
|Consumer Services
|PBT
|Permian Basin Royalty Trust Common Stock
|3.41
|Energy
|PVL
|Permianville Royalty Trust Trust Units
|1.12
|Energy
|PRT
|PermRock Royalty Trust Trust Units
|3.1
|Energy
|PTPI
|Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|4.06
|Health Care
|PHAS
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|4.19
|Health Care
|PHIO
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Common Stock
|2.81
|Health Care
|PHUN
|Phunware Inc. Common Stock
|1.29
|Technology
|PHX
|PHX Minerals Inc. Common Stock
|3.05
|Energy
|PIRS
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|2.72
|Health Care
|PME
|Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.
|1.7
|PT
|Pintec Technology Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares
|1.1
|Technology
|PXLW
|Pixelworks Inc. Common Stock
|3.27
|Technology
|PLAG
|Planet Green Holdings Corp. Common Stock
|2.73
|Consumer Non-Durables
|PLG
|Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Ordinary Shares (Canada)
|4.21
|Basic Industries
|PSTV
|PLUS THERAPEUTICS Inc. Common Stock
|2.31
|Health Care
|PTE
|PolarityTE Inc. Common Stock
|1.08
|Health Care
|PLM
|Polymet Mining Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada)
|3.84
|Basic Industries
|PHICW
|Population Health Investment Co. Inc.
|1.85
|PTMN
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Common Stock
|1.96
|PBPB
|Potbelly Corporation Common Stock
|4.9
|Consumer Services
|PBTS
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Ordinary Shares
|2.8158
|Technology
|PRPO
|Precipio Inc. Common Stock
|2.45
|Capital Goods
|POAI
|Predictive Oncology Inc. Common Stock
|1.37
|Health Care
|SQFT
|Presidio Property Trust Inc. Class A Common Stock
|4
|Consumer Services
|PBIO
|Pressure BioSciences Inc.
|2.3
|IPDN
|Professional Diversity Network Inc. Common Stock
|2.46
|Technology
|PFIE
|Profire Energy Inc. Common Stock
|1.07
|Energy
|PLX
|Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (DE) Common Stock
|4.605
|Health Care
|PHCF
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Ordinary Shares
|3.25
|Finance
|PULM
|Pulmatrix Inc. Common Stock
|1.58
|Health Care
|PPBT
|Purple Biotech Ltd. American Depositary Shares
|4.65
|Health Care
|PIM
|Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Common Stock
|4.18
|PPT
|Putnam Premier Income Trust Common Stock
|4.68
|PXS
|Pyxis Tankers Inc. Common Stock
|1.1
|Transportation
|QK
|Q&K International Group Limited American Depositary Shares
|2.63
|Finance
|QEP
|QEP Resources Inc. Common Stock
|3.01
|Energy
|QUAD
|Quad Graphics Inc Class A Common Stock
|4.12
|Miscellaneous
|QLGN
|Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|3.46
|Health Care
|QRHC
|Quest Resource Holding Corporation Common Stock
|2.83
|Technology
|QUIK
|QuickLogic Corporation Common Stock
|4.62
|Technology
|QTT
|Qutoutiao Inc. American Depositary Shares
|4.34
|Technology
|RRD
|R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Common Stock
|2.5
|Miscellaneous
|METC
|Ramaco Resources Inc. Common Stock
|3.13
|Energy
|RNGR
|Ranger Energy Services Inc. Class A Common Stock
|4.81
|Energy
|RAVE
|Rave Restaurant Group Inc. Common Stock
|1.11
|Consumer Non-Durables
|RCMT
|RCM Technologies Inc. Common Stock
|2.52
|Technology
|RNWK
|RealNetworks Inc. Common Stock
|1.75
|Technology
|RCON
|Recon Technology Ltd. Ordinary Shares
|1.95
|Energy
|REPH
|Recro Pharma Inc. Common Stock
|3.7
|Health Care
|RLH
|Red Lions Hotels Corporation Common Stock
|3.46
|Consumer Services
|REED
|Reeds Inc. Common Stock
|0.8064
|Consumer Non-Durables
|RHE
|Regional Health Properties Inc. Common Stock
|3.74
|Consumer Services
|RGLS
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|1.23
|Health Care
|MARK
|Remark Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|2.41
|Consumer Services
|RCG
|RENN Fund Inc Common Stock
|2.0679
|FRBK
|Republic First Bancorp Inc. Common Stock
|2.88
|Finance
|REFR
|Research Frontiers Incorporated Common Stock
|4.46
|Miscellaneous
|RSSS
|Research Solutions Inc Common Stock
|2.55
|Miscellaneous
|RETO
|ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. Common Shares
|0.9499
|Capital Goods
|RWLK
|ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Ordinary Shares
|2.64
|Health Care
|RIBT
|RiceBran Technologies Common Stock
|0.8203
|Consumer Non-Durables
|RIGL
|Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|3.745
|Health Care
|REI
|Ring Energy Inc. Common Stock
|1.06
|Energy
|RMTI
|Rockwell Medical Inc. (DE) Common Stock
|1.37
|Health Care
|RMCF
|Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. Common Stock
|4.64
|Consumer Non-Durables
|ROCCW
|Roth CH Acquisition II Co.
|1.82
|RES
|RPC Inc. Common Stock
|3.67
|Energy
|RUHN
|Ruhnn Holding Limited American Depositary Shares
|3.31
|Consumer Services
|SANW
|S&W Seed Company Common Stock (NV)
|3.55
|Consumer Non-Durables
|SACH
|Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares
|4.12
|Consumer Services
|SB
|Safe Bulkers Inc Common Stock ($0.001 par value)
|1.83
|Transportation
|SFET
|Safe-T Group Ltd. American Depositary Share
|1.63
|Technology
|SLRX
|Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|1.26
|Health Care
|SALM
|Salem Media Group Inc. Class A Common Stock
|1.75
|Consumer Services
|SMM
|Salient Midstream Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
|4.93
|SJT
|San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Common Stock
|3.83
|Energy
|SNMP
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP Common Stock
|0.801
|Energy
|SD
|SandRidge Energy Inc. Common Stock
|4.5
|Energy
|SVRA
|Savara Inc. Common Stock
|1.77
|Health Care
|WORX
|SCWorx Corp. Common Stock
|1.96
|Consumer Services
|SEAC
|SeaChange International Inc. Common Stock
|1.285
|Technology
|SMHI
|SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|3.02
|Transportation
|SHIP
|Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Common Stock
|1.01
|Transportation
|EYES
|Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Common Stock
|1.885
|Health Care
|SECO
|Secoo Holding Limited ADR
|2.84
|Consumer Services
|SEEL
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|2.17
|Health Care
|SELB
|Selecta Biosciences Inc. Common Stock
|3.36
|Health Care
|LEDS
|SemiLEDS Corporation Common Stock
|3.44
|Technology
|SNCA
|Seneca Biopharma Inc. Common Stock
|1.38
|Health Care
|SNES
|SenesTech Inc. Common Stock
|2.18
|Basic Industries
|AIHS
|Senmiao Technology Limited Common Stock
|1.59
|Finance
|SENS
|Senseonics Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|2.42
|Capital Goods
|SRTS
|Sensus Healthcare Inc. Common Stock
|3.77
|Health Care
|SREV
|ServiceSource International Inc. Common Stock
|1.5
|Miscellaneous
|SESN
|Sesen Bio Inc. Common Stock
|1.66
|Health Care
|SGOC
|SGOCO Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (Cayman Islands)
|1.66
|Technology
|PIXY
|ShiftPixy Inc. Common Stock
|2.96
|Technology
|TYHT
|Shineco Inc. Common Stock
|3.72
|Consumer Non-Durables
|SIEB
|Siebert Financial Corp. Common Stock
|3.61
|Finance
|SIEN
|Sientra Inc. Common Stock
|4.62
|Health Care
|SMTS
|Sierra Metals Inc. Common Stock
|3.67
|Basic Industries
|SIFY
|Sify Technologies Limited American Depositary Shares
|2.35
|Technology
|SGLB
|Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock
|3.97
|Consumer Durables
|SSNT
|SilverSun Technologies Inc. Common Stock
|4.41
|Miscellaneous
|SINO
|Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Common Stock
|3.57
|Transportation
|SINT
|SiNtx Technologies Inc. Common Stock
|2.02
|Health Care
|SIOX
|Sio Gene Therapies Inc. Common Stock
|2.88
|Health Care
|EDTK
|Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited Ordinary Share
|3.34
|Consumer Services
|SND
|Smart Sand Inc. Common Stock
|1.88
|Basic Industries
|SCKT
|Socket Mobile Inc. Common Stock
|2.9
|Technology
|SLNO
|Soleno Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|2.06
|Health Care
|SNGX
|Soligenix Inc. Common Stock
|1.6
|Health Care
|XPL
|Solitario Zinc Corp. Common Stock
|0.71
|Basic Industries
|SONM
|Sonim Technologies Inc. Common Stock
|0.9233
|Public Utilities
|SONN
|Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|2.67
|Health Care
|SOS
|SOS Limited American Depositary Shares
|2.01
|Finance
|SOHO
|Sotherly Hotels Inc. Common Stock
|2.71
|Consumer Services
|SWN
|Southwestern Energy Company Common Stock
|3.39
|Energy
|SGRP
|SPAR Group Inc. Common Stock
|1.35
|Miscellaneous
|SPPI
|Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.Common Stock
|3.94
|Health Care
|ANY
|Sphere 3D Corp. Common Shares
|1.98
|Technology
|SRAX
|SRAX Inc. Class A Common Stock
|3.06
|Technology
|STAF
|Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. Common Stock (DE)
|0.9469
|Technology
|STRR
|Star Equity Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|3.79
|Health Care
|MITO
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. ADS
|1.72
|Health Care
|GASS
|StealthGas Inc. Common Stock
|2.72
|Transportation
|STCN
|Steel Connect Inc. Common Stock
|2.64
|Miscellaneous
|STXS
|Stereotaxis Inc. Common Stock
|4.88
|Health Care
|STON
|StoneMor Inc. Common Stock
|3.36
|Consumer Services
|SSKN
|Strata Skin Sciences Inc. Common Stock
|1.85
|Health Care
|STRM
|Streamline Health Solutions Inc. Common Stock
|1.6601
|Technology
|SBBP
|Strongbridge Biopharma plc Ordinary Shares
|2.89
|Health Care
|WISA
|Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. Common Stock
|3.65
|Technology
|SNDE
|Sundance Energy Inc. Common Stock
|2.12
|Energy
|SNDL
|Sundial Growers Inc. Common Shares
|0.6612
|Consumer Durables
|SNSS
|Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|3.07
|Health Care
|SSY
|SunLink Health Systems Inc. Common Stock
|1.54
|Health Care
|SLGG
|Super League Gaming Inc. Common Stock
|3.45
|Consumer Services
|SPCB
|SuperCom Ltd. Ordinary Shares (Israel)
|1.28
|Technology
|SDPI
|Superior Drilling Products Inc. Common Stock
|0.9367
|Energy
|SPRT
|Support.com Inc. Common Stock
|2.13
|Technology
|SRGA
|Surgalign Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|2.1
|Health Care
|SYNC
|Synacor Inc. Common Stock
|1.66
|Technology
|SNCR
|Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Common Stock
|4.94
|Technology
|SYBX
|Synlogic Inc. Common Stock
|4.27
|Health Care
|SYN
|Synthetic Biologics Inc. Common Stock
|0.8463
|Health Care
|SYPR
|Sypris Solutions Inc. Common Stock
|2.31
|Capital Goods
|TTOO
|T2 Biosystems Inc. Common Stock
|1.88
|Health Care
|TAIT
|Taitron Components Incorporated Class A Common Stock
|3.22
|Technology
|TLC
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. American Depository Shares
|4.8376
|Health Care
|TKAT
|Takung Art Co. Ltd. Common Stock
|1.71
|Consumer Services
|TANH
|Tantech Holdings Ltd. Common Stock
|1.86
|Basic Industries
|TRX
|Tanzanian Gold Corporation Common Stock
|0.6334
|Basic Industries
|TAOP
|Taoping Inc. Ordinary Shares
|3.24
|Technology
|TEDU
|Tarena International Inc. American Depositary Shares
|3.18
|Consumer Services
|TH
|Target Hospitality Corp. Common Stock
|1.55
|Consumer Services
|TGB
|Taseko Mines Ltd. Common Stock
|1.33
|Basic Industries
|GLG
|TD Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|2.29
|Finance
|PETZ
|TDH Holdings Inc. Common Shares
|2.03
|Consumer Non-Durables
|TCCO
|Technical Communications Corporation Common Stock
|4.1
|Technology
|TK
|Teekay Corporation Common Stock
|2.69
|Transportation
|TEF
|Telefonica SA Common Stock
|4.52
|Public Utilities
|TNAV
|Telenav Inc. Common Stock
|4.76
|Capital Goods
|TLGT
|Teligent Inc. Common Stock
|1.27
|Health Care
|TELL
|Tellurian Inc. Common Stock
|2.7
|Energy
|TENX
|Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|2.58
|Health Care
|TGC
|Tengasco Inc. Common Stock
|1.58
|Energy
|TTI
|Tetra Technologies Inc. Common Stock
|1.31
|Energy
|WTER
|The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Common Stock
|1.15
|Consumer Non-Durables
|STKS
|The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. Common Stock
|4.09
|Consumer Services
|TXMD
|TherapeuticsMD Inc. Common Stock
|1.44
|Health Care
|THTX
|Theratechnologies Inc. Common Shares
|2.36
|Health Care
|THMO
|ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|2.73
|Capital Goods
|TMBR
|Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|1.11
|Health Care
|TMDI
|Titan Medical Inc. Ordinary Shares
|2.38
|Health Care
|TTNP
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|3.25
|Health Care
|TLSA
|Tiziana Life Sciences plc American Depository Share
|4.3
|Health Care
|TOMZ
|TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. Common Stock
|4.89
|Basic Industries
|TNXP
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Common Stock
|0.98
|Health Care
|TOPS
|TOP Ships Inc. Common Stock
|1.64
|Transportation
|TRCH
|Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. Common Stock
|1.67
|Energy
|TBLT
|ToughBuilt Industries Inc. Common Stock
|1.29
|Capital Goods
|TRXC
|TransEnterix Inc. Common Stock
|3.24
|Health Care
|TGA
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada)
|1.15
|Energy
|RIG
|Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) Common Stock
|2.68
|Energy
|TRMT
|Tremont Mortgage Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
|4.04
|Consumer Services
|TRVN
|Trevena Inc. Common Stock
|2.16
|Health Care
|TRVI
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|3.01
|Health Care
|TMQ
|Trilogy Metals Inc. Common Stock
|2.01
|Basic Industries
|TRIB
|Trinity Biotech plc American Depositary Shares
|4.54
|Health Care
|TPHS
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|1.96
|Consumer Services
|TRT
|Trio-Tech International Common Stock
|4.5487
|Technology
|TRVG
|trivago N.V. American Depositary Shares
|2.18
|Technology
|1
|TrueCar Inc. Common Stock
|4.85
|Technology
|TC
|TuanChe Limited American Depositary Shares
|3.9
|Miscellaneous
|TOUR
|Tuniu Corporation American Depositary Shares
|2.16
|Consumer Services
|TYME
|Tyme Technologies Inc. Common Stock
|1.85
|Health Care
|USEG
|U.S. Energy Corp. Common Stock
|4.5
|Energy
|USWS
|U.S. Well Services Inc. Class A Common Stock
|0.729
|Energy
|UK
|Ucommune International Ltd Ordinary Shares
|4.89
|Miscellaneous
|UAMY
|United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock
|0.87
|Capital Goods
|URG
|Ur Energy Inc Common Shares (Canada)
|0.957
|Basic Industries
|UEC
|Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock
|1.58
|Basic Industries
|UONEK
|Urban One Inc. Class D Common Stock
|1.56
|Consumer Services
|MYT
|Urban Tea Inc. Ordinary Shares
|2.18
|Basic Industries
|USDP
|USD Partners LP Common Units representing limited partner interest
|4.65
|Transportation
|USIO
|Usio Inc. Common Stock
|3.03
|Finance
|UTSI
|UTStarcom Holdings Corp.
|1.92
|Capital Goods
|UXIN
|Uxin Limited ADS
|1.31
|Miscellaneous
|EGY
|VAALCO Energy Inc. Common Stock
|2.29
|Energy
|VCNX
|Vaccinex Inc. Common Stock
|2.67
|Health Care
|VBLT
|Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Ordinary Shares
|2.56
|Health Care
|VBIV
|VBI Vaccines Inc. New Common Stock (Canada)
|3.08
|Health Care
|VNTR
|Venator Materials PLC Ordinary Shares
|4.13
|Basic Industries
|VERO
|Venus Concept Inc. Common Stock
|2.32
|Health Care
|VEON
|VEON Ltd. ADS
|1.77
|Public Utilities
|VSTM
|Verastem Inc. Common Stock
|2.19
|Health Care
|VERB
|Verb Technology Company Inc. Common Stock
|1.83
|Consumer Services
|VRME
|VerifyMe Inc. Common Stock
|4.29
|Basic Industries
|VTNR
|Vertex Energy Inc Common Stock
|1.09
|Energy
|BBIG
|Vinco Ventures Inc. Common Stock
|4.56
|Consumer Non-Durables
|VIRC
|Virco Manufacturing Corporation Common Stock
|2.76
|Consumer Durables
|VTSI
|VirTra Inc. Common Stock
|3.99
|Consumer Durables
|VISL
|Vislink Technologies Inc. Common Stock
|2.51
|Capital Goods
|VGZ
|Vista Gold Corp Common Stock
|0.99
|Basic Industries
|VTGN
|VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|2.07
|Health Care
|VIVE
|Viveve Medical Inc. Common Stock
|3.46
|Health Care
|VOC
|VOC Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest
|2.73
|Energy
|VNRX
|VolitionRX Limited Common Stock
|4.01
|Health Care
|VOLT
|Volt Information Sciences Inc. Common Stock
|2.87
|Technology
|PPR
|Voya Prime Rate Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest
|4.51
|VTVT
|vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common Stock
|2.13
|Health Care
|VYNE
|VYNE Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock
|1.87
|Health Care
|WTI
|W&T Offshore Inc. Common Stock
|2.28
|Energy
|WAFU
|Wah Fu Education Group Limited Ordinary Shares
|4.44
|Consumer Services
|WTRH
|Waitr Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|3.32
|Miscellaneous
|WSG
|Wanda Sports Group Company Limited American Depositary Shares
|2.5
|Consumer Services
|HIO
|Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Common Stock
|4.92
|WMC
|Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Common Stock
|2.96
|Consumer Services
|WRN
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation Common Stock
|1.26
|Basic Industries
|WHLR
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. Common Stock
|2.78
|Consumer Services
|WHLM
|Wilhelmina International Inc. Common Stock
|4.71
|Consumer Services
|WTT
|Wireless Telecom Group Inc. Common Stock
|2.04
|Capital Goods
|XELB
|Xcel Brands Inc. Common Stock
|1.4
|Miscellaneous
|XBIO
|Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Common Stock
|2.52
|Health Care
|HX
|Xiaobai Maimai Inc. ADR
|2.58
|Finance
|XIN
|Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd American Depositary Shares
|2.58
|Basic Industries
|XSPA
|XpresSpa Group Inc. Common Stock
|1.61
|Consumer Services
|XTNT
|Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. Common Stock
|1.52
|Health Care
|XTLB
|XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. American Depositary Shares
|3.49
|Health Care
|XNET
|Xunlei Limited American Depositary Receipts
|3.99
|Technology
|YTRA
|Yatra Online Inc. Ordinary Shares
|2.22
|Consumer Services
|YRD
|Yiren Digital Ltd. American Depositary Shares each representing two ordinary shares
|3.64
|Finance
|YPF
|YPF Sociedad Anonima Common Stock
|3.25
|Energy
|CTIB
|Yunhong CTI Ltd. Common Stock
|1.99
|Basic Industries
|ZGYHR
|Yunhong International Right
|0.39
|Finance
|YJ
|Yunji Inc. American Depository Shares
|2.54
|Consumer Services
|ZAGG
|ZAGG Inc Common Stock (Delaware)
|4.19
|Consumer Services
|ZNTEW
|Zanite Acquisition Corp.
|3.21
|ZCMD
|Zhongchao Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares
|1.93
|Consumer Services
|ZIOP
|ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc Common Stock
|3.6
|Health Care
|ZKIN
|ZK International Group Co. Ltd Ordinary Share
|3.08
|Capital Goods
|ZOM
|Zomedica Corp. Common Shares
|1
|Health Care
|ZSAN
|Zosano Pharma Corporation Common Stock
|1.06
|Health Care
|CNET
|ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Common Stock
|2.4
|Technology
|ZYNE
|Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock
|3.58
|Health Care
